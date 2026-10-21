Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Copyright Andrew McDiarmid. All rights reserved.
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
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Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

DNA
Image Credit: nameera_juwairiya - Adobe Stock.
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CSC Science Team Asks: What Should We Expect to Find in Nature?

Andrew McDiarmid
October 21, 2026
Evolution, Genetics, Intelligent Design
3
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Evolution
Genetics
Intelligent Design
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You may already know that an intelligent design framework can help us empirically detect whether an outcome in nature exhibits properties that indicate design. But did you also know an ID perspective can be applied to experimental science to guide research into how the natural world operates? On a new episode of ID the Future, I am joined by Dr. Casey Luskin and Dr. Jonathan McLatchie, two members of the Center for Science and Culture’s team of resident scientists, to discuss a new paper in BIO-Complexity co-authored by the Science Team unpacking how intelligent design can guide scientific research in multiple fields of science.

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Dr. Luskin explains that intelligent design utilizes standard scientific methodologies, including observations, hypotheses, experiments, and conclusions, across three types of science: theoretical, historical, and experimental. By applying an understanding of how conscious agents act from their uniform and repeated experience, researchers can generate expectations and predictions to investigate not only the origins of natural systems but their everyday operations as well. 

How Bayesian Reasoning Works

Dr. McLatchie explains how Bayesian reasoning can be applied to intelligent design to evaluate evidence through a likelihood ratio. This approach can allow researchers to compare how probable an observation is if a given hypothesis is true versus false. McLatchie applies Bayesian logic to the case of junk DNA. Under an evolutionary framework, nonfunctional genomic debris would be expected. Under a design hypothesis, widespread functionality should be the norm. Indeed, the latest evidence shows that large portions of the non-coding regions of DNA serve important functions, dispelling the myth of so-called “junk” in the genome. The junk DNA paradigm shift is a good example of how an intelligent design framework can serve as a productive guide to scientific research. 

Download the podcast, watch or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation with the Science Team. Look for a discussion with Dr. Emily Reeves and Dr. Brian Miller next!

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