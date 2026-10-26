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A State of Emergency in Our Dependence on AI

Andrew McDiarmid
October 26, 2026
Computational Sciences, Psychology
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Computational Sciences
Psychology
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Artificial intelligence has the potential to do great things for humanity, but there’s a human cost to every technology. MIT psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Sherry Turkle has been studying the effects of our interactions with machines for over four decades. In her latest book, Artificial Intimacy: Who We Become When We Talk to Machines, she declares a state of emergency over our growing dependence on chatbots for friendship, love, and therapy. She sums up the book this way: if social media came for our attention, then AI is coming for our capacity for attachment. In short, as we dive into “relationships” with AI, we forget how to be human.

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I sat down with Dr. Turkle for a wide-ranging conversation about her new book. We covered all the things about human relationships that we stand to lose if we depend on AI interactions. We talked about why she’s especially concerned for children who use chatbots, and how chatbots threaten young people’s social and thinking skills. We also look at what parents can do to protect their kids from the pitfalls of chatbot use. And we end on a hopeful note, looking at how we can practice living life in the real and how the power of AI can be harnessed to help us live life in the real, without sacrificing our intimacy with other human beings.

I’ve got more in store to share with you about this important topic, including an article in the New York Post explaining how parents are the first line of defense against the harms of chatbot use in schools and at home. And I have a review of Artificial Intimacy that will be coming out soon in the Los Angeles Review of Books

For now, enjoy the interview and consider sharing it with someone you think would benefit from it!

Cross-posted from The Human Adventure.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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