Screenshot-2026-01-26-at-14418PM-2
Image source: Brian Miller/Theos Theory (screenshot).
Latest

Watch: Brian Miller on Evolution’s Circular Logic

David Klinghoffer
January 26, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design, Origin of Life
2
Physicist Brian Miller had a very personal as well as enlightening interview with the YouTube channel Theos Theory. He poignantly describes being a freshman at MIT, looking up at the ceiling of his dorm room, and making a bargain with God. Many realizations followed, including that evolutionary logic is ultimately circular.

How, that is, do we know that natural selection can fully account for biological novelties? Says Dr. Miller,

I realized is that every evolutionary argument for the creative power of evolution is based on circular reasoning. What they do is they see similarities. They assume the similarities were produced by some common ancestor and that some blind undirected process made the change. But why do they believe the change is possible? Because they assume the change happened and they say because this change happened, we just we recognize that evolution must have power. But the more I looked at things like rarity of proteins, or the waiting times [problem], the more I came to recognize that the evidence is very clear that evolutionary processes always prevent large scale change, they never drive it, and that things like the origin of life or the origin of complex organisms is a mathematical impossibility. So that’s kind of where that led me in that direction.

Of course, there’s more to it than just that, but I thought that was a neat crystallization of the insight: 

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Dawkins Destroyed My Faith, But Not Forever (Brian Miller, PhD)" directly

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Science and Culture Today
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He is the author of seven books including Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome and The Lord Will Gather Me In: My Journey to Jewish Orthodoxy. A former senior editor at National Review, he has contributed to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He received an A.B. magna cum laude from Brown University in 1987. Born in Santa Monica, CA, he lives on Mercer Island, WA.
