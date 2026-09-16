Congratulations to novelist Dr. Geoffrey Simmons, whose new thriller from Discovery Institute Press, Oppenheimer’s Demon, gets a fantastic review from Kirkus Reviews. That is an achievement. It concludes:

The author, also a doctor [like to the two protagonists in the story], appears to be well versed in the nuances of nuclear destruction, which helps to create believable plot scenarios. His knack for empathetic character development at times is skilled to the point where readers could easily find themselves siding with, or at least coming to understand, the bomber. Meanwhile, our protagonist, Winders, is a formidable hero worth rooting for. Quick pacing, deft characterization, and expert plotting create high-stakes action that should satisfy the most demanding of political thrill seekers.

Wonderful. And interesting that they leave out the pivotal role played by intelligent design and academic freedom in the novel. Well, that’s fine. Read the rest at Kirkus Reviews, and get your copy of Oppenheimer’s Demon today.