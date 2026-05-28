Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Thenightingale190014764437675-2
Image source: Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Synthetic Cells and Artificial Nightingales

Science & Culture
May 28, 2026
Intelligent Design, Origin of Life
2
Categories
Intelligent Design
Origin of Life
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Sometimes, one sees a research problem in a new light. Not a happy or pleasant light, however — a disquieting light, as if one had suddenly awakened to find the bedroom wall had collapsed during the night, and rain was coming in.

A new paper on “synthetic cells,” which reflects thousands of hours of hard and clever work by a large group of investigators, struck us as, well, rather disquieting, and even perhaps a bit mad. As in, hey wait a minute: why are you doing this?

By “a bit mad” we mean, very specifically, this:

The problem has already been solved by actual cells. The set of workable solutions is bounded and well-defined. So any path to “synthetic cells” will inevitably take these investigators right back to cells as we genuinely know them.

Or to a long string of noble failures.

An Artificial Bluejay

It’s as if some lab wanted to build an artificial bluejay, where success is defined by how close they can get to real bluejays. Meanwhile, the real bluejays themselves are watching through the window from their perches in nearby trees, and saying to each other, “Nope. No way. That one is blind. That other one won’t fly. And that last one, over there, can’t feed, never mind reproduce. So, why are the scientists doing this, again? We just aren’t interesting enough for them?”

There is a poignant Hans Christian Andersen tale which comes to mind: “The Nightingale.” You probably remember the story from childhood. The emperor of China is enchanted by the singing of a real nightingale, but one day he receives the gift of an artificial (“synthetic”) mechanical nightingale, which will sing on command whenever he wants.

Always the same song, however, and eventually, the jeweled mechanism breaks down, and the synthetic bird goes silent forever.

We wonder what Andersen would say if we brought him back, gave him a nice pair of blue jeans, t-shirt, and a leather jacket, and sent him on a visit to an origin-of-life, synthetic cell lab.

© Discovery Institute