Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Meyer, Klavan: The Telltale “Element of Smugness” that’s a Giveaway for Scientific Atheists

David Klinghoffer
May 6, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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Andrew Klavan talked with Stephen Meyer about the new theatrical documentary The Story of Everything, which as Meyer points out does not have a narrator. Most documentaries do. That in itself is innovative. Instead, the movie employs contemporary and archival footage of scientists and scholars on both sides of the philosophical divide between theism and atheism. That, along with many gorgeous animations.

Klavan noticed something interesting about the speakers: the scientific atheist “spokesmen” share, almost to a man, what Meyer calls an “element of smugness in the way they communicate.” Klavan mentions Neil deGrasse Tyson, Richard Dawkins, Carl Sagan. Oh, there’s Lawrence Krauss, and many others. Dr. Meyer recounts a memorable debate he had with Krauss that illustrates the point.

It occurred me as I was watching this conversation… I bet you could turn the sound off on a video of any of the well-known scientific atheists and they would likely be identifiable by the smugness that radiates from them, by the manner of speaking not by the words. Again, this is without any sound. You could try the experiment yourself sometime. Meanwhile, watch and enjoy Klavan and Meyer:

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