Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

TheHallofMirrorsatChateaudeVersaillesFrance813269
Photo: Hall of Mirrors, Versailles, by Michal Osmenda from Brussels, Belgium, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

AI Dependence Makes Us Dumber, but That’s Not the Worst Thing About It

David Klinghoffer
January 31, 2026
Computational Sciences, Human Exceptionalism
2
Categories
Computational Sciences
Human Exceptionalism
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

I’ve been thinking lately about how AI makes us both dumber and more dependent. I realized this when I found myself, not for the first time, asking Grok to remind me again how long to bake salmon at 400 degrees.

Really? You need computer assistance with baked salmon?

Deeper and Related

Our colleague Andrew McDiarmid has a terrific op-ed in the Chicago Tribune on that theme and on deeper, related matters. He has three recommendations for improving the intelligence of our interactions with AI. From “AI can’t function without our creativity. What does that tell us about humanness?

Second, we limit our use of AI. That doesn’t mean ignore it completely — that would be hard to do now. It means be boss over it. The more we use it, the more we will want to use it. So before firing up ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot or Grok, ask a few questions: How will this infringe on my own creativity? Are there other ways I can get help with this? What is the mental and even spiritual cost to me of this AI session? Fight the urge to take the easy way out and then practice depending on AI less.

A Depressing Thing

I would bet that a lot of people are coming to suspect that our dependence on the algorithm is an insult to us as humans, and as creative beings. What a depressing thing to see so much AI “content” all around us — not, I should add, that I’m innocent myself of using AI images in this very space. Andrew concludes by considering the fact that our creativity is a reflection of our createdness. His final piece of advice:

Third, we consider the source of our creativity. [Russian philosopher Nikolai] Berdyaev argued that creativity in the world is only possible because the world is created. In the last century, scientists have found bountiful evidence of complexity and engineering in living systems that seems highly unlikely to have emerged from a world of evolved necessity. Earth bears the hallmarks of creative action, and it’s also the field of activity we use to create.

It follows, I think, that the dependence is a mark of respect neither for ourselves nor, more seriously, for our beautiful world’s Creator.

© Discovery Institute