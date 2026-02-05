Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

SUE-T-REX-FMNH-PR-2081-By-JJxFile
Photo credit: JJxFile, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Gould Said It Was All Contingency and Chance — Well, Maybe Not

February 5, 2026
2
A recent open access article at Science Advances caught our attention: “Mapping life’s disparity and evolutionary constraints in a geometric complexity space.” From page 13 (emphasis added):

As argued by [Stephen Jay] Gould, evolution is generally understood as a process operating at the intersection of innumerable random biological and environmental factors, making it highly sensitive to historical contingencies and largely unpredictable in the long run (117). Within this conceptual scheme, living forms arise and evolve in multiple and erratic directions from an initially simple and irreducible configuration typical of the earliest life forms (e.g., rounded bacterial shape). Thereby, the observed growth of complexity could just result from chance such that the expansion of life into the most remote, complex, and heteromorphic areas of geometric complexity space could just be a matter of time and opportunities (118, 119), rather than the outcome of specific constraints or biases. While the role of contingency cannot be dismissed, multiple examples of anatomical convergence among independent lineages yet indicate that deep physical, chemical, and biological constraints have imposed directional patterns on morphological evolution (5, 7, 8). Here, our results appear to support the prevalence of such underlying necessity at the whole biosphere scale.

Appeals to contingency (i.e., in-principle unrepeatable singularities) disable theory testing. If anything can happen…don’t bother to test, because you can’t. Just believe.

Rules enable testing.

