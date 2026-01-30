Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

medical-hands-holds-syringe-and-vaccine-stockpack-adobe-stoc-199783080-stockpack-adobestock
Medical hands holds syringe and vaccine
Image Credit: Alernon77 - Adobe Stock
Latest

When Doctors’ Faith Loses to Bureaucratic Power

Wesley J. Smith
January 30, 2026
Bioethics, Medicine
3
Categories
Bioethics
Medicine
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Freedom of religion is on the ropes in increasingly authoritarian Canada — despite a specific charter guarantee of “freedom of religion and conscience.” Indeed, an Ontario court ruled previously that doctors can be coerced under threat of professional discipline to perform lethal jabs or abortions against their religious beliefs and conscience objections. Why? The court ruled that the unenumerated right of patients to receive any legal procedure paid for by the government superseded the specific charter protection. If doctors don’t want to kill, the court also ruled, they can either provide an “effective referral” — meaning soliciting a doctor known to be willing to kill — or get out of medicine.

Contrary to Moral Teaching

Now, in British Columbia, the family of a euthanized woman, who was forced to leave a Catholic hospital to be killed, is seeking to compel Catholic hospitals to permit euthanasia on their premises — despite it being utterly contrary to Catholic moral teaching in the medical context. From the Vancouver Sun story:

O’Neill, who was admitted to the hospital in the weeks before her death, was transferred to a hospice 25 minutes away and her parents and her friends’s testimony will include how they were denied the chance to be with her when she died because she had to be sedated for the trip.

Their goodbyes were rushed, they said, and that O’Neill was sitting on a commode covered by a blanket during their last moments with her, according to Gage’s overview.

The Opposite of Freedom

So the desires of the individual should overcome the religious beliefs of the institution. Forcing doctors or medical institutions to participate in the intentional taking of human life is not freedom.

Her parents, Gaye and Jim O’Neill, are among the plaintiffs suing Providence, the province and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority on constitutional grounds, citing Section 7, which guarantees the life, liberty and security of person, and Section 2, which protects freedom of conscience and religion, including none. The plaintiffs argue the Catholic institution should not have the right to deny a legal procedure in a building partly funded by taxpayer dollars.

Given the current tide in Canada, I predict that the court will rule against the hospital, forcing it to violate Catholic teaching, close, or turn the facility over to the government.

Lest we become too smug, the same anti-medical conscience litigation against Catholic hospitals for refusing gender change surgeries, contraception, abortions, and the like are happening here in the U.S — perhaps most notably in the case against Dominion Health in California for refusing to remove the healthy uterus of a woman who identifies subjectively as a man. Trial is pending in San Francisco, so I expect a large damage award that could destroy Catholic health care in California, which is of course what many abortion activists, right-to-die activists, and bioethicists want.

Cross-posted at National Review.

© Discovery Institute