It’s easy to be blown away by the examples of engineering prowess in the human body. But it can be challenging to turn that evidence into a robust argument for intelligent design you can share with skeptical friends and colleagues. To help you learn to do that, on a new episode of ID the Future I begin a roundtable discussion with not one, not two, not three, but four guests to the podcast, all part of our team of resident scientists at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture: geologist and lawyer Casey Luskin, biochemist and metabolic nutritionist Emily Reeves, biologist Jonathan McLatchie, and physicist Brian Miller. The first half of the discussion kicks off with a review of the basics of design detection, including various methods for empirically detecting the hallmarks of design in nature. After that, these four experts take turns diving into examples of extraordinary design in the human body.

How Do We Recognize When Something Is Designed?

We all have built-in design intuition that can sense the presence of a designed object or system, but there are also rigorous scientific methods to help us identify the hallmarks of design. As Luskin explains, one of those methods is the search for complex specified information — a highly unlikely arrangement of parts that also conveys an independently recognizable pattern or sequence. Miller expands on this concept, explaining that objects that are special, or specified, can be described with very short descriptions. Short or even one-word descriptions eliminate a lot of other possibilities, a key indicator of specified information.

The scientists then share examples of detected design in biological systems. McLatchie discusses irreducible complexity in the structure and function of sperm cells. Reeves shares an example of an anticipatory system, an innate specification that prepares infants to be able to process language. Such forward-looking, function-specific wiring would be surprising on the hypothesis of a blind, evolutionary process like Darwinism, but not surprising in the least on the hypothesis of intelligent design.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part roundtable discussion. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper