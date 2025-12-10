Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

scientists
Image source: Discovery Institute.
Latest

Scientist Roundtable: Examples of Intelligent Design in the Human Body

Andrew McDiarmid
December 9, 2025
Evolution, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

It’s easy to be blown away by the examples of engineering prowess in the human body. But it can be challenging to turn that evidence into a robust argument for intelligent design you can share with skeptical friends and colleagues. To help you learn to do that, on a new episode of ID the Future I begin a roundtable discussion with not one, not two, not three, but four guests to the podcast, all part of our team of resident scientists at Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture: geologist and lawyer Casey Luskin, biochemist and metabolic nutritionist Emily Reeves, biologist Jonathan McLatchie, and physicist Brian Miller. The first half of the discussion kicks off with a review of the basics of design detection, including various methods for empirically detecting the hallmarks of design in nature. After that, these four experts take turns diving into examples of extraordinary design in the human body. 

How Do We Recognize When Something Is Designed?

We all have built-in design intuition that can sense the presence of a designed object or system, but there are also rigorous scientific methods to help us identify the hallmarks of design. As Luskin explains, one of those methods is the search for complex specified information — a highly unlikely arrangement of parts that also conveys an independently recognizable pattern or sequence. Miller expands on this concept, explaining that objects that are special, or specified, can be described with very short descriptions. Short or even one-word descriptions eliminate a lot of other possibilities, a key indicator of specified information. 

The scientists then share examples of detected design in biological systems. McLatchie discusses irreducible complexity in the structure and function of sperm cells. Reeves shares an example of an anticipatory system, an innate specification that prepares infants to be able to process language. Such forward-looking, function-specific wiring would be surprising on the hypothesis of a blind, evolutionary process like Darwinism, but not surprising in the least on the hypothesis of intelligent design.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part roundtable discussion. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper

© Discovery Institute