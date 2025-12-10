Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Samotherium
Photo: Skull of Samotherium, © The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

A Link Between the Okapi and the Giraffe? It Seems Not

Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
December 9, 2025
Evolution, Zoology
2
Categories
Evolution
Zoology
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Please see below from the Abstract for my article co-authored with mathematician and computer scientist Karl Friederich Meis, “Giraffe Evolution: The Rise and Fall of Samotherium major as an Intermediate-Necked ‘Real Missing Link.’” We conclude that “the question of how the giraffe’s extremely long neck originated remains entirely unresolved within an evolutionary framework.”

Abstract

This article examines the role of Samotherium major within a presumed evolution of the Giraffidae and challenges the widespread assumption that it represents a “perfectly intermediate” link between the okapi (Okapia johnstoni) and the giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis). While numerous studies and popular-science accounts present Samotherium as a “truly intermediate” link, the article demonstrates that this interpretation is only possible if crucial morphological differences and mathematical considerations are disregarded.

An analysis of neck lengths shows that the neck of Samotherium, measuring approximately 97.5 cm, is only slightly longer than that of the okapi (approx. 83 cm) but significantly shorter than the neck of modern giraffes (typically 200 – 215 cm, with maxima exceeding 250 cm). A genuinely intermediate value, however, would mathematically have to fall between 141 and 167 cm.

Using the mean value formula , the “perfectly intermediate” value can be determined not only between the okapi and the giraffe but, of course, also between any two species. For example, if one inserts 83 cm as the okapi’s neck length (lO) and 215 cm as the giraffe’s neck length (lG), the resulting “truly intermediate” value (lI) is .

Furthermore, anatomical investigations indicate several unique features that Samotherium shares with neither the okapi nor the giraffe. These concern, above all, the structure of certain cervical vertebrae, cranial elements, and limb bones. This, in turn, means that Samotherium is not regarded phylogenetically as a link between the okapi and the giraffe.

The article therefore concludes that Samotherium cannot represent a transitional form — let alone a “truly intermediate” link — but rather constitutes an independent, mosaic-like taxon. 

The full article may be found here. For further background, see Jonathan Witt’s article at Science and Culture Today, “Evolution’s Tall Tale — The Giraffe Neck,” which complements our article in important ways.

© Discovery Institute