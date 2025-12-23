Author’s note: Although ID the Future is free content, it’s not free to produce. If you’re enjoying the interviews, commentaries, and readings you hear on the podcast, would you consider partnering with us to create more new content next year? Support the Center for Science and Culture!

Bugs. Some of them we enjoy more than others! But there’s no denying they’re a part of life. And though they’re small, they’re examples of big engineering and design. On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Discovery Institute staffer Kate Kavanaugh to discuss ID Education Days, whole-day experiences hosted by the Center for Science and Culture and geared specifically for middle and high school students in home or private school settings. Lately, the theme of these events has focused on the creepy crawly complexity found within the world of insects and invertebrates. Far from being mere nuisances, these creatures function as tiny engineers that elegantly solve complex problems to sustain global ecosystems. Kavanaugh highlights insights from recent ID Education Day events and explains the importance of studying even tiny examples of intelligent design in nature.

At recent ID Education Days, students learned the essential role insects and invertebrates play in pollination, nutrient recycling, and the sustaining of food chains. Through presentations on the irreducible complexity of butterfly metamorphosis and the precise cell differentiation of nematodes, students were introduced to scientific evidence for foresight and design in life’s processes. They also discovered the ornate complexity of earthworms and learned that even nasty pests have an orchestrated, vital purpose in nature. The ultimate goal of ID Education Days, says Kavanaugh, is to inspire in younger generations an appreciation for the remarkable intricacy of life while providing a critical perspective on the limitations of neo-Darwinian evolution.

Dig Deeper