FossilsatHezhengPaleozoologicalMuseum20
Photo credit: STW932, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Is This a Transitional “Missing Link” for Giraffes? Nope

Andrew McDiarmid
February 28, 2026
Evolution, Zoology
How did the giraffe get its long neck? It sounds like the beginning of a children’s bedtime story, and it certainly has been that. But it’s also a matter of serious scientific debate, and the debate continues today. On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my two-part discussion correcting claims of giraffe evolution with geneticist Dr. Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig.

In Part 2, Dr. Lönnig challenges the prevailing narrative that the fossil Samotherium major (pictured at the top) serves as a transitional “missing link” in giraffe evolution. Lönnig argues that this evolutionary interpretation is contradicted by the facts. Instead, he identifies Samotherium as a “mosaic form,” an organism possessing a combination of fully developed and basic traits that do not unequivocally connect it to the modern long-necked giraffe.

Quantitative and Qualitative Evidence

Lönnig provides both quantitative and qualitative evidence to challenge the status of Samotherium as a transitional fossil. Quantitatively, he notes that Samotherium’s neck is only about 14 cm longer than that of an okapi, which is comparable to the length difference between male and female giraffes. A true intermediate, Lönnig points out, would need a neck significantly longer — at least half a meter more than an okapi’s. Qualitatively, he points to atypical anatomical features in Samotherium, such as unique structures in the vertebra, that are absent in both okapis and modern giraffes. These unique characteristics suggest the animal is an independent taxon rather than a direct ancestor.

In both halves of this conversation, Lönnig is asserting that the giraffe’s fossil record reflects a pattern of abrupt appearance rather than the infinitesimally small variations required by Darwinian theory. He argues that the complex and interdependent systems of the giraffe — including its heart, specialized blood circulation, and vertebrae — function as a highly integrated system that rules out random mutations as a primary cause. Instead of a materialistic framework, he proposes that the sophisticated systems of the cell, characterized by irreducible complexity and vast information, point toward the necessity of intelligent design.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part discussion. Listen to Part 1.

Dig Deeper

