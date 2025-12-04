Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

judge-banging-gavel-in-court-stockpack-adobe-stock-609891558-stockpack-adobestock
Judge banging gavel in court
Image Credit: KOTO - Adobe Stock
Latest

At Dover, the Comical Egotism of Judge Jones Had Serious Consequences

David Klinghoffer
December 4, 2025
Intelligent Design, Legal Science (jurisprudence)
2
Categories
Intelligent Design
Legal Science (jurisprudence)
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Judges, like scientists and doctors, are not supposed to be showmen. The intrusion of ego in judicial proceedings, as in science and medicine, is not just inappropriate but a professional betrayal. 

We’re approaching on December 20 the 20th anniversary Kitzmiller v. Dover decision, largely copied and pasted from ACLU attorney, errors and all, by Judge John E. Jones III. It’s easy to laugh at the judge’s egotism. As a video short from Discovery Science recounts, most judges avoid media adulation, but Jones seemed to enjoy it, even seek it out. He speculated that if the Dover trial was turned into a theatrical film, he would consider it fitting to be played himself by no less a Hollywood star than Tom Hanks.

That’s amusing. Less so is that in the media’s imagination, the Dover case, while only applying in the middle section of Pennsylvania, is still kicking around as evidence that intelligent design was finally declared religion, not science, for all time. Jones, with his extensive past experience leading the state’s Liquor Control Board, decided as much. It was, in short, both a scientific and a judicial farce. Relive some of it now:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "The Trial That Tried to Kill Intelligent Design (But Failed)" directly

See also, “Dover Days: A Fatuous Decision Is About to Turn 20 Years Old,” by Jonathan Witt.

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Science and Culture Today
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He is the author of seven books including Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome and The Lord Will Gather Me In: My Journey to Jewish Orthodoxy. A former senior editor at National Review, he has contributed to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He received an A.B. magna cum laude from Brown University in 1987. Born in Santa Monica, CA, he lives on Mercer Island, WA.
Benefiting from Science & Culture Today?
Support the Center for Science and Culture and ensure that we can continue to publish counter-cultural commentary and original reporting and analysis on scientific research, evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, and intelligent design.

© Discovery Institute