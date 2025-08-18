Many readers closely follow our work at Evolution News and Science Today (scienceandculture.com) and may even have it bookmarked as the home page on your web browser. Evolution News was launched back in 2004, and since then it has served as the main news and commentary site for the intelligent design community. I’m writing with an exciting update about Evolution News: it’s changing both its name AND its URL.

A Range of New Functions

As of today, Evolution News has been renamed Science and Culture Today and the new URL will be scienceandculture.com. So change your bookmark and home pages, if you wish. Of course, the old URL scienceandculture.com will still work, but as of today, it will simply be redirected. All past article links will remain valid, so you don’t really need to change anything.

Don’t worry, under editor David Klinghoffer, the content will remain the same. But the new name more accurately reflects an “evolution” that has been purposeful and ongoing. And we’re delighted to showcase a beautiful new design by Nathan Jacobson, with a range of new functions to explore. An example is that you can now read or listen to articles. When some Center for Science and Culture supporters heard about this new audio option at a recent event, they gasped! It’s quite an improvement for readers on the go. There’s also much better search capability (something I am particularly happy about).

Far BEYOND Biology

The original aim of Evolution News was to address media misreporting on evolution. But it very quickly outgrew that narrow purpose. For decades we have covered science content far BEYOND biology, like physics, cosmology, neuroscience, bioethics, medicine, my own field of geology, science history and philosophy, and the interrelation between science and culture.

The website with a new name will continue to do hard science and pure science reporting, just as before, while reviewing how science impacts culture and vice versa, just as before.

The name change is, if anything, overdue. Start visiting scienceandculture.com today.