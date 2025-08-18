Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

ParadeofMachines22Technocracy22inGdynia-021
Photo credit: Starscream, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Redefining Health to Impose International Technocracy

Wesley J. Smith
August 18, 2025
Bioethics, Medicine, Technology
4
Categories
Bioethics
Medicine
Technology
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

The public-health intelligentsia and bioethics movement are determined to become the primary policy decision makers internationally. For example, back in 2020 — at the height of COVID — Anthony Fauci wrote that the UN and WHO should be empowered to “rebuild the infrastructure of human existence.” You don’t get much more expansive than that.

Technocrats and Academics

In the years since, others among that ilk have pounded the same drum, furthered by an international agreement known as “One Health” (without U.S. involvement) establishing an international bureaucracy aiming “to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems.”

Toward that end, writing in The Lancet, a gaggle of international technocrats and academics reject the WHO’s current definition of human health as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity,” and advocate an almost unlimited “holistic” approach beyond the human realm. From, “A New Definition of Human Health Is Needed to Better Implement One Health” (citations omitted):

Serious challenges to global health gains are posed by environmental changes, such as climatic change, ocean acidification, land degradation, water scarcity or excess, overexploitation of fisheries, and biodiversity loss; challenges that are all expected to increase and interact synergistically during the second half of this century and beyond if action is not taken. Together with population growth, these trends are driven by highly inequitable, inefficient, and unsustainable patterns of resource consumption and technological development driven by industries that maximise profit over human and planetary health. Therefore, such a new health definition would help ensure that the interdependencies between health, climate, and biodiversity are considered in decision making, including in areas related to agriculture and food systems, at the local, regional, national, and international levels, beyond economic necessities and interests.

Think of the power that would devolve to international technocrats:

Changing the definition of human health should be the starting point for political and economic changes and actions to: increase prevention actions and funding; modify World Trade Organization rules by including environmental and health costs (negative externalities) in products and exchanges; promote changes at the national level towards interministerial governance of the living world; and develop health research projects and initiatives at the interface between science and decision making at all levels…

Human health must be fundamentally understood in a holistic and inseparable way from climate, environment, biodiversity, agriculture, and food systems for joint benefits for humans, animals, plants, and ecosystems. Broadening the definition of human health is a crucial milestone to shift from a human-centric approach to health to a human-led holistic approach to health for the planet and people.

Well-Being as Just One Factor

Or, as Fauci put it, “rebuild the entire infrastructure of human existence” in a manner in which human well-being will be merely one factor in determining “health” policy.

This means we will all be conscripted into the public health corps:

A broader definition of health, based on interdependencies with increased citizen empowerment, would promote individual responsibility to protect others, especially the poorest, but also ecosystems. These changes will require children and future citizens to be literate about these complex and integrated approaches, through their incorporation into the school curriculum. A more comprehensive definition will also drive much-needed changes in the training of human health professionals (which currently barely includes environmental health) and promote common and better interconnected training of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, veterinarians, ecologists, and biologists.

Foundations of Technocracy

The left always redefines basic terms and blurs crucial distinctions (between human and non-human, for example) as a means of expanding its power. So too here. One Health and other international accords are laying the foundation for a progressive international technocracy.

The best resistance to all of this, it seems to me, is strengthening national sovereignty.

Cross-posted at National Review.

© Discovery Institute