Latest

From C. S. Lewis, Prophetic Warnings on Science and Scientism

Andrew McDiarmid
December 6, 2025
Bioethics, Medicine
3
What happens when science leaves human values behind? Or when governments become beholden to scientists? On a classic episode of ID the Future, we mark the 60th anniversary of the death of C. S. Lewis as I begin a conversation with Dr. John West about Lewis’s prophetic warnings to us about science and scientism.

In Part 1, Dr. West explains what scientism is: the idea that modern science, particularly modern physical science, is the only way that humans can know truth about the natural world and about ourselves. West discusses an essay Lewis wrote in 1958, “Willing Slaves of the Welfare State.” In the essay, Lewis describes what happens when science neglects human values. He also predicts the rise of technocracies — governments that are ruled by scientists and citizens who lose their privacy and freedom. 

As an example, West discusses the COVID pandemic and how that public health crisis revealed much of what Lewis warns against. “If you have a group of people who claim to be speaking for science with a capital S, that breeds a type of closed-mindedness and intolerance,” notes West. “f you live in a planned society, planned scientifically, someone has to be the planner…the more someone has to plan you, the less freedom you’re going to have.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
