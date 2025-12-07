From C. S. Lewis, Prophetic Warnings on Science and Scientism

What happens when science leaves human values behind? Or when governments become beholden to scientists? On a classic episode of ID the Future, we mark the 60th anniversary of the death of C. S. Lewis as I begin a conversation with Dr. John West about Lewis’s prophetic warnings to us about science and scientism.

In Part 1, Dr. West explains what scientism is: the idea that modern science, particularly modern physical science, is the only way that humans can know truth about the natural world and about ourselves. West discusses an essay Lewis wrote in 1958, “Willing Slaves of the Welfare State.” In the essay, Lewis describes what happens when science neglects human values. He also predicts the rise of technocracies — governments that are ruled by scientists and citizens who lose their privacy and freedom.

As an example, West discusses the COVID pandemic and how that public health crisis revealed much of what Lewis warns against. “If you have a group of people who claim to be speaking for science with a capital S, that breeds a type of closed-mindedness and intolerance,” notes West. “f you live in a planned society, planned scientifically, someone has to be the planner…the more someone has to plan you, the less freedom you’re going to have.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.

DIG DEEPER

Read C. S. Lewis’s essay “Willing Slaves of the Welfare State.”

For a book-length treatment of C. S. Lewis’s views on science and scientism, be sure to get a copy of the Dr. West-edited volume The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society.

Watch the first of John West’s three short docs based on his book The Magician’s Twin: