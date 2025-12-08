Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Latest

Thus Saith the Science: C. S. Lewis on the Dangers of Scientism

Andrew McDiarmid
December 7, 2025
Ethics, Faith & Science
3
Progress is an appealing idea, but what happens when we do not all desire the same things? On a classic episode of ID the Future, we mark the 60th anniversary of the death of C. S. Lewis as I conclude a conversation with Dr. John West about Lewis’s prophetic warnings to us about science and scientism.

In Part 2, Dr. West explains how scientism — the idea that science alone dictates truth — harms scientific progress and leads to moral relativism. “Lewis’s point was this,” says West. “When you fuse some claim for superior absolute knowledge with power, that’s an unholy combination. And you’re actually encouraging corruption.” He also explains what scientific materialism is and how Lewis refutes the idea in his work. “Science itself is a rational process … but if our minds are ultimately the product of this blind and purposeless material process. There’s no real reason to have confidence in our own minds.”

To conclude, Dr. West explains how we can bring science back into alignment with older, deeper human truths. “If your conception of science doesn’t have, in and of itself, limiting factors, it will eat everything else up.” And science doesn’t exist in a vacuum, as I add: “It’s part of a more all-encompassing view of reality and of humanity. And we need to make it that way.”

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
