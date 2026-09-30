Science, Science Abuse, and Today’s “Jewish Question”

“There is perhaps no issue more discussed in online political media today than the so-called JQ,” says Jeremy Boreing, referring to the Jewish Question. As he makes clear in a new monologue, for which I’m very grateful, the JQ up for consideration has been shaped not just by religion or national or international affairs but by science, or rather the abuse of science.

The roots, as we know, go back a long way:

The [Jewish] Question took on a more racial than religious tenor as Darwinism began to emerge. Instead of asking what’s the right relationship between Christian societies and those residents who practice Judaism, the question became, how do we solve the problem of the presence of the Jewish race? The answer to the first was at least theoretically solvable through conversion. But one can’t convert their way out of biology.

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Gaza or Iran? Check the Calendar

What accounts for today’s outpouring of bile, on the left and the right, online and otherwise? Is it the Gaza conflict, or the war with Iran? “No,” says Boreing, who has consulted a calendar,

it came earlier and it tracks almost exactly with the year that our federal government in its hubris decided to shut down the world and allow an entire generation to be locked in their houses and driven onto the internet as their only source of information and community.

It was young people who were hurt most by the Covid lockdowns, that terrible abuse of science’s authority. Says Boreing, “Now, for older Americans, Covid was a fleeting moment in a long life. But for the young, for the young, it swallowed their most formative years, spent in social media prison with actual demons.”

“We’ve Cracked the Human Genome”

Everyone is always reaching for the Science. The prestige of it beckons. Tucker Carlson, at the forefront of advancing the Jewish Question, has called for everyone in Israel to have a DNA test, to sort out the real from the false of “Abram’s descendants.”

In a hostile interview conducted at the airport in Israel — small country that it is, it has only one — Tucker asked U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, “Why don’t we do genetic testing on everybody in the land and find out who Abram’s descendants are?” Tucker prefers to speak, disingenuously, of Abram rather than Abraham, for reasons I leave to you to fill in.

But his call is to follow the Science. Tucker says, “It’s really simple. We’ve cracked the human genome.” Candace Owens nurses a parallel and fully cracked genomic fantasy about how today’s “Jews” are really Turkish Khazars.

Boreing feels compelled to cite, again, science against that falsehood: “A 2013 genome-wide study published in Human Biology was titled plainly, ‘No Evidence from Genome-Wide Data of a Khazar Origin for the Ashkenazi Jews.’ It found that Ashkenazi Jews ‘share the greatest genetic ancestry with other Jewish populations and among non-Jewish populations with groups from Europe and the Middle East.’”

Boreing’s important insight is what he calls the Nowhere Doctrine. A current in present thinking about the Jewish Question seeks to close a series of doors in the face of the Jews everywhere, excluding them from the Old Testament, the New Testament, America, Europe, and Israel — leaving, effectively, nowhere for Jews to turn, to be or to belong. Hence the title of his video, “They’re Trying to Eradicate the Jews.” And they are citing “science” to try to do it: “The genetic premise” of the Nowhere Doctrine “sounds like science, or even theology.” Well, it’s a perverse mixture of the two.

Where Will It All Lead?

I’ve been reading an essay, published in two parts, in the Atlantic. The author, a libertarian economist, is pessimistic about what will happen when a major economic crisis hits America and a scapegoat is sought. He cites, already in evidence, “anti-Jewish street demonstrations…in Brooklyn, Jackson Heights, the Bronx, and Yorkville at the rate of fifty or sixty a week,” alongside other “assaults, baitings, intimidations, picketings, soapbox speeches, incitements to boycott,” etc.

The writer concludes gloomily, “If I keep up to my family’s record of longevity, I think it is not impossible that I shall live to see the Nürnberg laws reenacted in this county and enforced with vigor.”

The title of his essay is “The Jewish Problem in America.” It appeared in the summer of 1941. That was, as the Holocaust Encyclopedia recounts, as “German troops invaded the Soviet Union, unleashing a ‘racial war’ that led to the mass murder of Soviet Jews and Soviet prisoners of war,” and many others.

The publication was The Atlantic Monthly, officially shortened in 2007 to The Atlantic, and well known today. The author was Albert Jay Nock (1870-1945), a close friend of the family of William Buckley, father of William F. Buckley Jr. who would go on to found National Review.

Nock’s prediction did not come true, thank God. Will Boreing’s? Of course I can’t know, any more than Albert Nock or Jeremy Boreing could. But if Boreing’s analysis, in which he rightly says our own souls are at stake, is accurate, then whatever comes next, it will be carried out as in that earlier time, under the false banner of Science.