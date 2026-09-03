A Hub of Intelligent Design in Africa

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

gluk8
Photo source: Great Lakes University of Kisumu.
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A Hub of Intelligent Design in Africa

Tova Levengood
September 3, 2026
Intelligent Design, Science Education
3
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Intelligent Design
Science Education
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It’s time to revisit how intelligent design (ID) is enriching Africa’s academic progress, specifically through the efforts at the Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) in Kenya. In 2024, the Center for Science and Culture (CSC) partnered with GLUK and BioCosmos Kenya, the hub of ID in Kenya, by supplying needed equipment to create a space dedicated to studying ID. This lab has become the center of the BioCosmos Kenya Student Club and the recognized focal point of ID at the university. In addition to building materials, computers, educational resources, desks, and other aids, the room boasts a smart screen that enhances interactive learnings and presentations.

Update

Dr. Lencer Ndede, an administrator for BioCosmos Kenya, recently shared how the BioCosmos Kenya Student Club has made use of the laboratory. Students frequently access the lab to study, discuss, and debate ID using multimedia resources. More than that, they have made it their platform for expanding awareness from student to student about the validity and effectiveness of the ID framework.

Not only does the space enable regular study, but also it hosts ID discussion forums, faculty or departmental workshops, and club training. For example, all sessions facilitated by BioCosmos Kenya are held in the club laboratory. Topics covered by the club include introductory ID principles, design detection methods, a positive case for ID, cosmological design, origin and development of life, and examples of nature pointing to an intelligent cause.

An Example

A recent event shows the impact of the space. In June this year, the student club hosted BioCosmos Kenya’s academic forum on intelligent design. This was a training session on design detection and origins. First, to accommodate the frequent influx of new students, the presentations covered foundational ID principles. Then students and faculty dove into design detection as well as the origin of life and the universe. Attendees left the forum informed and encouraged.

Photo source: Great Lakes University of Kisumu.

The Power in Partnership

Due to the dynamic partnership among GLUK, BioCosmos Kenya, and the CSC, students have increased awareness among their peers and faculty about ID. Through the resources made available at the lab, student-led ambassadorship and continued academic dialogue are bringing ID to the table at one of the more consequential universities in Africa.

“On behalf of BioCosmos Kenya,” reports Dr. Ndede, “I wish to express our sincere gratitude to Discovery Institute for the invaluable support extended to Great Lakes University of Kisumu and BioCosmos Kenya. The establishment and equipping of the Intelligent Design Room/Laboratory have greatly enhanced our ability to conduct training programs, discussion forums, and ID activities at GLUK. The resources provided, including the smart screen and other educational materials, continue to benefit both students and faculty members.”

To all those donors who made this possible, we thank you. Your financial partnership is a tangible reason why ID is flourishing across Africa.

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