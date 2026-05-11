Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
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Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Latest

“Peptideins”? Give Those Shorties Another Look

Paul Nelson
May 11, 2026
Biology, Evolution, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Biology
Evolution
Intelligent Design
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Have you ever seen the word “peptidein”?

Chances are, the answer is no, because it was just coined by a large international team of genomics biologists. “Peptidein” is a neologism combining the front half of “peptide” (a short chain of amino acids, typically from 2 to 50) and the back half of “protein” (normally, these are much longer chains, from 100 to a few thousand amino acids in length).

The DNA sequences that code for peptideins are puzzling. Because of their short length, these sequences have long been overlooked by automated sequence annotation programs, as they fall outside what was customarily considered to be a bona fide, attention-worthy open reading frame (ORF), coding for a protein.

But it wasn’t just their diminutive length that left peptideins as short, lonely bachelors in rented formal wear, leaning on the wall, nervously checking their watches at the annotation dance. These sequences are frequently not conserved across species, or, as the open access article at Nature (linked below) puts it, they exhibit “low evolutionary constraint.” If you don’t look like the other eligibles in the darkened gymnasium, no one is going to give you a second glance.

Someday, and may I live to see it, this use of evolutionary conservation as a necessary criterion for functional status will be seen as another pernicious, imagination-killing consequence of the theory of common descent.

The Australian geneticist and functional RNA expert John Mattick, bless him, nailed this point a few years ago, with this unforgettable quip. Conservation (i.e., shared inter-taxon similarity), he said, is not the be-and-end-all of function. Think about your phone number.

Open access at Nature: “Expanding the human proteome with microproteins and peptideins.”

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