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Defending Fine-Tuning: How to Respond to 20 Common Objections

Andrew McDiarmid
May 24, 2026
Cosmology, Intelligent Design
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Cosmology
Intelligent Design
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By now, you may be familiar with the fine-tuning argument for intelligent design. Scientists have discovered a whole suite of parameters and initial conditions appear to be exquisitely tuned to allow for complex life to exist, and the argument is that intelligent design better explains that evidence than chance or necessity. But you may not know the most common objections to the fine-tuning argument, or how to respond to them. On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome philosopher and intelligent design scholar Peter S. Williams to the show to equip us to answer the most common objections to the fine-tuning argument. Objections to fine-tuning typically fall into three categories: the “fine-tuning isn’t real” bunch, the “fine-tuning is no big deal” group, and objections that posit a type of multiverse proposal. Over two episodes, Peter teaches us how to respond to almost 20 objections! So buckle up!

“It’s Not Even Real”

First, Williams addresses some “it’s not even real” objections. Perhaps you’ve heard some of these. There’s the claim that fine-tuning is merely theoretical or immeasurable. Others say the parameters and initial conditions are just necessary. Williams argues that dismissing these findings as just hypothetical would actually undermine large portions of the scientific enterprise because much of our understanding of the cosmos relies on the same theoretical frameworks used to identify this exquisite tuning. 

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Next, we tackle some popular “no big deal” objections, like the idea that life would simply adapt to whatever conditions it found. Williams points out a critical flaw in this thinking: life cannot adapt to a universe that lacks the basic chemistry or information-processing capabilities required for existence in the first place. He also uses a striking firing squad analogy to counter the claim that we shouldn’t be surprised by fine-tuning just because we are here to observe it. Just as a man who survives an execution attempt because every bullet missed would still want to know why they missed, we must seek an explanation for why our universe is uniquely life-permitting instead of a barren soup of hydrogen and helium.

And we’re just warming up here! In the second half of this discussion, in a separate episode, Williams will focus on all the objections to fine-tuning that posit some form of a multiverse scenario. He pokes holes in the logic of each to show why they can’t adequately explain the observable evidence for fine-tuning.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper

To learn more, Mr. Williams recommends the following resources, as mentioned in this podcast:

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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