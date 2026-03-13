Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Watch: Catholics in Conversation on Intelligent Design

David Klinghoffer
March 13, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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Fr. Michael Chaberek, OP, has done a very fine thing with Catholic layman Steve Greene. Their new book, an extensive conversation with Greene, is Creation or Evolution? A Catholic Dilemma. As Fr. Michael explains in a new video, neo-Darwinism’s only alternative, the theory of intelligent design, is neither theology nor philosophy but science and has to be judged on that ground alone. Of course, it has theological and philosophical implications, but those are downstream from the theory itself.

Fr. Michael is doing what many a member of a faith community probably wishes his own clergyman could do, given the importance of the subject: teach and explain credibly about evolution and ID in a way that reflects well-informed reason — in what Fr. Michael calls a “synthesis” between faith and reason.

Too often when your priest, pastor, or rabbi tries to discuss these subjects, you get ready to cringe. Greene and Fr. Michael both challenge and inform but will also, I think, make any thoughtful Catholic proud. They are currently releasing a series of videos on Greene’s YouTube channel, Reasonably Rational. The current episode, No. 4, is “The Theory of Intelligent Design: Creation or Evolution.” Watch:

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