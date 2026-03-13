Watch: Catholics in Conversation on Intelligent Design

Fr. Michael Chaberek, OP, has done a very fine thing with Catholic layman Steve Greene. Their new book, an extensive conversation with Greene, is Creation or Evolution? A Catholic Dilemma. As Fr. Michael explains in a new video, neo-Darwinism’s only alternative, the theory of intelligent design, is neither theology nor philosophy but science and has to be judged on that ground alone. Of course, it has theological and philosophical implications, but those are downstream from the theory itself.

Fr. Michael is doing what many a member of a faith community probably wishes his own clergyman could do, given the importance of the subject: teach and explain credibly about evolution and ID in a way that reflects well-informed reason — in what Fr. Michael calls a “synthesis” between faith and reason.

Too often when your priest, pastor, or rabbi tries to discuss these subjects, you get ready to cringe. Greene and Fr. Michael both challenge and inform but will also, I think, make any thoughtful Catholic proud. They are currently releasing a series of videos on Greene’s YouTube channel, Reasonably Rational. The current episode, No. 4, is “The Theory of Intelligent Design: Creation or Evolution.” Watch: