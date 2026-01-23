Be Prepared: Here Are Portable Neanderthal Toolkits

Our colleague David Coppedge calls it “historical racism,” the evolutionary blunder of wanting to create hierarchies of intelligence, or how “evolved” past human groups may have been, in particular Neanderthals and Denisovans. Coppedge summons us to greater sensitivity and generosity:

The mixed genes from these groups — Neanderthals, Denisovans, and “modern” humans — bear silent testimony to ancient recognitions between them that they understood themselves to be the same kind of being. It’s past time to lay aside historical racism, drop the names that divide, and honor our brethren as part of one human family.

Now here’s another reminder to disregard stereotypes of brutish Neanderthals. When traversing high altitudes and making use of bear caves, they carried “toolkits.” I’ve sometimes chastised myself for neglecting the Boy Scouts motto, “Be Prepared.” Sorry to say, you won’t find a toolkit in my car, and my tools at home are scattered around and hard to find.

These Neanderthals obviously thought ahead in a way that I don’t. From, “Neanderthal incursions at a high-altitude ‘bear cave’: Reassessing Caverna Generosa in the southern Alps” in the Journal of Quaternary Science:

High-altitude “bear caves” provide unique windows into Middle Paleolithic human behavior, often reflecting sporadic Neanderthal occupations in challenging alpine environments. In this study, we present updated evidence from Caverna Generosa, a “bear cave” situated at 1450 m a.s.l. in the Lombard Prealps, Italy. Our research integrates new lithic analyses with recent micromorphological and paleontological data, offering a comprehensive understanding of the site’s occupational history. Radiometric recalibration of existing dates, combined with comparative analyses of other high-altitude Neanderthal sites, refines the chronological framework of these occupations in a late phase of the Middle Paleolithic. Although sparse, the lithic assemblages from Caverna Generosa provide valuable insights into Neanderthal technological behaviors. The pronounced fragmentation of the reduction sequence, along with the presence of end-products, indicates a level of planning and mobility consistent with hunter–gatherer strategies in challenging environments. These results contribute to broader discussions on Neanderthal toolkits and adaptations to high-altitude habitats, highlighting the complexity of their subsistence strategies and settlement patterns. [Emphasis added.]

From Phys.org, “Neanderthals took reusable toolkits with them on high-altitude treks through the Alps”:

These findings offer fresh insights into the lives of Neanderthals. While much of our knowledge comes from permanent settlements in valleys, this study suggests they were also skilled at planning trips. They knew how to prepare for long journeys, what gear they would need and when to move.

See there for photos of the tools. Folks, that is impressive behavior. As David Coppedge says, let’s ditch the historical racism.