Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

3648px-ConcarenadaNiardo
Photo credit: Amerigo Lendvai, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Be Prepared: Here Are Portable Neanderthal Toolkits

David Klinghoffer
January 23, 2026
Human Origins and Anthropology, Paleontology
Our colleague David Coppedge calls it “historical racism,” the evolutionary blunder of wanting to create hierarchies of intelligence, or how “evolved” past human groups may have been, in particular Neanderthals and Denisovans. Coppedge summons us to greater sensitivity and generosity: 

The mixed genes from these groups — Neanderthals, Denisovans, and “modern” humans — bear silent testimony to ancient recognitions between them that they understood themselves to be the same kind of being. It’s past time to lay aside historical racism, drop the names that divide, and honor our brethren as part of one human family.

Now here’s another reminder to disregard stereotypes of brutish Neanderthals. When traversing high altitudes and making use of bear caves, they carried “toolkits.” I’ve sometimes chastised myself for neglecting the Boy Scouts motto, “Be Prepared.” Sorry to say, you won’t find a toolkit in my car, and my tools at home are scattered around and hard to find.

These Neanderthals obviously thought ahead in a way that I don’t. From, “Neanderthal incursions at a high-altitude ‘bear cave’: Reassessing Caverna Generosa in the southern Alps” in the Journal of Quaternary Science:

High-altitude “bear caves” provide unique windows into Middle Paleolithic human behavior, often reflecting sporadic Neanderthal occupations in challenging alpine environments. In this study, we present updated evidence from Caverna Generosa, a “bear cave” situated at 1450 m a.s.l. in the Lombard Prealps, Italy. Our research integrates new lithic analyses with recent micromorphological and paleontological data, offering a comprehensive understanding of the site’s occupational history. Radiometric recalibration of existing dates, combined with comparative analyses of other high-altitude Neanderthal sites, refines the chronological framework of these occupations in a late phase of the Middle Paleolithic. Although sparse, the lithic assemblages from Caverna Generosa provide valuable insights into Neanderthal technological behaviors. The pronounced fragmentation of the reduction sequence, along with the presence of end-products, indicates a level of planning and mobility consistent with hunter–gatherer strategies in challenging environments. These results contribute to broader discussions on Neanderthal toolkits and adaptations to high-altitude habitats, highlighting the complexity of their subsistence strategies and settlement patterns. [Emphasis added.]

From Phys.org, “Neanderthals took reusable toolkits with them on high-altitude treks through the Alps”:

These findings offer fresh insights into the lives of Neanderthals. While much of our knowledge comes from permanent settlements in valleys, this study suggests they were also skilled at planning trips. They knew how to prepare for long journeys, what gear they would need and when to move.

See there for photos of the tools. Folks, that is impressive behavior. As David Coppedge says, let’s ditch the historical racism.

