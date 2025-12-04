In Medicine and More, Canada Blazes a Trail to Authoritarianism

Freedom of religion is an internationally recognized fundamental human right. But in these increasingly secular times, efforts are ongoing to limit believers from living according to their faith outside of church, synagogue, mosque, or temple and home. In other words, religious freedom is being intentionally shriveled into a tepid and essentially toothless freedom of worship.

Leading the Charge

Canada is leading that charge and, in the process, becoming increasingly authoritarian. For example, even though the Canadian Charter explicitly guarantees “freedom of conscience and religion,” Ontario doctors with a religious objection to committing euthanasia or abortion were denied conscience protections by courts, thereby requiring them to kill or refer to a doctor they know will kill (“effective referral”) or face professional discipline. The judge ruled that if they didn’t like it, they should get out of medicine. (Not coincidentally, some 16,500 people were killed by doctors and nurse practitioners in the country last year.)

In Quebec, public religious practice is in danger of being further suppressed than it already is. The province previously banned the wearing of religious symbols by public sector employees. Now, the ruling government wants to curtail religious practices more broadly and has filed Bill 9, “An Act Respecting the Reinforcement of Laicity in Québec,” toward attaining that end.

Among its provisions, the bill would ban group prayer in public places like parks:

No public road, within the meaning of the third paragraph of section 66 of the Municipal Powers Act (chapter C-47.1), or public park may be used for the purposes of collective religious practice unless a municipality authorizes, exceptionally and on a case-by-case basis, such a use in its public domain by resolution of the municipal council. [Emphasis added.]

Another aspect of the bill would ban the accreditation of religious schools and repeal existing accreditations:

No accreditation may be granted to an institution whose provision of educational services prescribed in the basic school regulation during the hours of activities devoted to those services, or whose provision of childcare services, is based on religious standards or precepts, on the transmission of religious convictions or beliefs, or on religious practice, or to an institution that practices segregation, in particular on the basis of religious criteria, in the selection of students or of personnel members. An accreditation may be revoked under section 123 for failure to comply with the conditions set out in the first paragraph. [Emphasis added.]

It even bans the use of religious symbols in communications:

No institution or body referred to in section 3 may prominently display a representation of a religious symbol in its communications, unless that religious symbol is an integral part of the logo or coat of arms used by the institution or body on (insert the date preceding the date of introduction of this bill). [Emphasis added.]

The bill would ban the wearing of face coverings and religious symbols in day-care facilities and schools. It also phases out public subsidies for religious private schools that select students or staff based on religious affiliation.

“Quebecers Are Free”

The government spokesperson claims that the bill is “neutral” and consequently, “Quebecers are free.” To the contrary. The bill would impose intolerant secular values on all residents in the public square. Some worry about theocracies. But Canada is demonstrating that a secularocracy can be just as suppressing of comity and human freedom.

