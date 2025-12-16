Goodbye to a Basic Clade That Has Been with Us Since 1908?

It is hard — okay, impossible — to keep up with the number of frankly stunning revisions of core evolutionary theory these days.

Case in point: a recent paper, from a group at University College London, published in one of biology’s highest impact factor journals, argues that the deuterostomes, a fixture of evolutionary theory since 1908, is a weakly supported clade that may need to go the way of the dodo. It is open access at Current Biology. See, “Is the deuterostome clade an artifact?”

For non-biologists, this is roughly akin to a physicist or chemist saying that the element hydrogen was a mistake based on equivocal data.