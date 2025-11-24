Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Latest

Science’s “Great Reversal”: Olivier Bonnassies and Brian Miller Discuss Evidence for God

Wesley J. Smith
November 24, 2025
Cosmology, Faith & Science, Physics
2
The Epistle to the Hebrews tells us that “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” That isn’t science. It is religion, and these days, many have come to believe that never the twain shall meet.

But what if the reality of God could be demonstrated scientifically? What evidence would it take? What would be the consequence?

French author Olivier Bonnassies has co-authored an internationally bestselling book (400,000 books sold), recently translated into English, that grapples with these questions. In God, the Science, the Evidence, Bonnassies and Michel-Yves Bollore argue that science is in the midst of a “great reversal” in which the supposedly incompatible realms are becoming mutually reinforcing.

Bonnassies is a science writer, an entrepreneur, and a graduate of Polytechnique and the Institute of Catholique de Paris. An unbeliever until the age of twenty, he is the author of books, videos, scripts, articles, newsletters, and websites on subjects related to faith and reason.

On a new episode of Humanize, he is joined by Brian Miller, Senior Fellow and Research Coordinator for Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. Miller obtained a BS in physics with a minor in engineering from MIT and a PhD in complex systems physics from Duke University. His research focuses on thermodynamics, information theory, protein rarity, and the origin of life.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This episode is sponsored by Palomar Editions, publisher of God, the Science, the Evidence. The questions are my own.

