Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

egyptian-hieroglyphics-stockpack-adobe-stock-46256772-stockpack-adobestock
Egyptian hieroglyphics
Image Credit: 300dpi - Adobe Stock
Latest

Life’s Informational Discontinuities: Where Unintelligent Processes Fail

Andrew McDiarmid
November 16, 2025
Evolution, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Here’s an experienced scientist who thinks YOU should have the power to settle the question of design in nature, not the scientific experts. Why? Because the majority of scientific authorities are committed scientific materialists, a view that hinders unbiased scientific inquiry by forbidding explanations outside the material realm. On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my conversation with bio-scientist Dr. Michael Kent. In Part 2, Dr. Kent continues to discuss the scientific discoveries of the last century that have changed the debate over design in nature and made materialism an increasingly irrational view of the history of life and the universe. 

Dr. Kent argues that the evidence for design mounts up in the form of “informational discontinuities” — objects containing information far beyond the capability of unintelligent natural processes like chance and natural law. In our experience, this type of specified information always comes from a mind, whether it’s hieroglyphics or the origin of a car. In this segment, Kent touches on two more examples of biological complexity that demand a powerful explanation.

Two More Examples

The Problem of Protein Rarity: The sequence space for functional proteins is inconceivably vast. Dr. Kent highlights studies showing that the fraction of functional protein sequences is vanishingly rare, sometimes less than one in 10 to the 100th power. Even a single functional enzyme is far beyond the reach of chance, let alone the many required for life. Research into the minimal bacterial genome found that the simplest known free-living organism requires nearly 500 genes to survive. This complexity confirms that the discontinuity between non-life and a living cell is indeed, in the words of biochemist Michael Denton, a “giant chasm”.

Irreducible Complexity and Cellular Software: Life is governed by irreducibly complex molecular machines, where many parts are essential for function. Living systems also display hierarchical coherence, meaning systems work together at multiple levels — a hallmark of engineered systems. Furthermore, complex “software” logic, such as conditional “if-then” rules, is built into molecular interactions, regulating systems to ensure efficiency. Dr. Kent argues that these levels of complexity and design are far beyond the reach of blind, unguided evolutionary processes.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Listen to Part 1 or watch it below!

Dig Deeper

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Why So Many Scientists Refuse to Admit the Universe Had a Beginning" directly

© Discovery Institute