What you believe about the origin of life and the universe affects everything you do. So it’s crucial that you decide for yourself whether the design that’s evident in nature is the product of a designer or the outcome of a blind, unguided process. Today on ID the Future, retired bioscientist Dr. Michael Kent explains how we can take back important scientific decisions that belong to us and not to a scientific elite largely guided by materialist assumptions. Kent also reviews some of the top evidence for intelligent design, including the revolutionary discoveries that the universe had a beginning and is finely tuned for human life.

An Authority to Follow

When it comes to science, many people don’t take the time to learn the evidence and arguments directly. Instead, says Kent, they choose an authority to follow. The problem? Most scientific authorities are committed to a worldview that promotes materialism as a complete picture of reality. This view, known as methodological naturalism, absolutely forbids the possibility of information input from outside the natural realm. But if naturalism is incomplete, adopting this materialistic mindset means that science ceases to be an unbiased search for the truth. In fact, Kent notes, for scientists committed to methodological naturalism, “no amount of evidence could ever be enough.” So why would we allow scientists and science evangelists wedded to materialism to make important scientific and philosophical decisions for us?

Dr. Kent goes on to review some of the most important discoveries of the last century that point to intelligent design. First, the universe had a definitive beginning. And second, the universe exhibits extraordinary fine-tuning in its fundamental constants and initial conditions, which Kent calls “the most important scientific discovery of all time” because it shows the universe is “very, very special.” Kent goes into detail on both discoveries, providing examples and some technical details to illustrate their importance to the debate.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. In a second episode, the conversation continues as Dr. Kent discusses more discoveries of the last century that point to intelligent design as the best explanation for life and the universe.

This is Part 1 of 2. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper