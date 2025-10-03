John Searle (1932–2025): A Titan Passes

John R. Searle was one of the titans of late 20th- and early 21st-century philosophy. His work on language, mind, and social reality shaped entire fields, and his style — clear, direct, and combative — ensured that his ideas reached beyond the ivy walls of the university. On September 17, 2025, the world lost a voice that defended clarity against obfuscation and rationality against fashionable relativism.

I had the privilege of meeting and interacting with him. Most memorably, he spoke at The Nature of Nature conference I co-organized with William Dembski at Baylor University in 2000, and he later contributed his essay “Consciousness” to the published proceedings. His participation in the conference epitomized the humor, rigor, candor, and occasional brusqueness for which he was known. His distinctive voice will be missed, and the philosophical world is diminished by his absence.

The Intellectual Persona

Searle began his career working in the philosophy of language, a recurring subject in his writings. He advanced the development of speech act theory in Speech Acts (1969), Expression and Meaning (1979), and Foundations of Illocutionary Logic (1985, with Daniel Vanderveken). He later expanded this work into an ontology of institutions in The Construction of Social Reality (1995), showing how promises, contracts, and governments arise from collective intentionality and linguistic rules.

He is probably most famous, however, for his work in the philosophy of mind, which was closely related to his study of intentionality and its expression in language. He resisted the eliminative temptation to deny consciousness but stopped short of arguing that consciousness was essentially immaterial. He tried to chart a middle course he called biological naturalism: consciousness is real, biological, and caused by brain processes. While his arguments for biological naturalism fell short, they were developed with his characteristic philosophical rigor and with plain-spoken prose. He was unafraid to call out nonsense whether from postmodernists or reductionists.

Consciousness and Biological Naturalism

Searle’s essay “Consciousness,” delivered in an early form titled “Current Research into Consciousness” at The Nature of Nature conference, distills his mature view. Though he fell short in explaining how, he insisted that consciousness is “caused by neurobiological processes and realized in brain structures,” but differs from digestion or photosynthesis in possessing ontological subjectivity. To be conscious is to have a qualitative, first-person perspective. The analogy he often used was digestion: just as the stomach really digests food, the brain really produces conscious states.

This subjectivity, he maintained, does not place consciousness outside science. We can study subjective states with epistemic objectivity, just as we study pain or perception. Searle rejected both ontological dualism and reductive materialism: the former, he insisted, splits the world impossibly into two substances; the latter denies the reality of conscious experience altogether. Biological naturalism, he argued, avoids the conceptual confusion of both extremes. It is not hard to see that he was right about reductive materialism. Seeing that he was wrong about the scientific investigability and defensibility of ontic dualism — or even ontological idealism —I s a more involved discussion best reserved for another time (in this regard, see the essays collected in Minding the Brain: Models of the Mind, Information, and Empirical Science, Discovery Institute Press, 2023).

The Chinese Room and Artificial Intelligence

Searle’s most famous argument is undoubtedly the Chinese Room argument, first presented in his essay “Minds, Brains, and Programs” (1980). The basic point of the illustration central to the argument is that a person who does not know Chinese could follow rules for manipulating Chinese symbols and produce fluent answers without understanding the language. The point is that syntax is not semantics. Computation, however sophisticated, cannot by itself generate meaning or intentionality.

This challenge to “strong AI” has become even more relevant in the age of large language models (LLMs). Writers at Science and Culture have repeatedly revisited the Chinese Room, noting that models like ChatGPT produce impressive linguistic outputs but do not understand in any genuine sense. Passing a Turing Test or its modern equivalents is no guarantee of true AI, that is, of the presence of subjective conscious understanding in a computational process.

The Chinese Room argument remains a touchstone because it is so starkly memorable. It epitomizes Searle’s ability to distill a profound insight into a thought experiment that no amount of hand-waving can quite dissolve.

Free Will, Rationality, and Scientism

Searle also defended free will and rational agency against reductionist accounts. He argued that our lived experience of deliberation and reason-based decision-making cannot coherently be denied. Attempts to eliminate them are self-refuting, since they depend on the rational agency they claim to undermine.

Science and Culture writers have engaged Searle’s defense of free will, sometimes critiquing his specific arguments but affirming a central point: mechanistic determinism could never account for the reality of human freedom. They have also used his work as a reference point in critiquing scientism, the belief that science alone explains all reality. Searle’s realism about subjectivity and intentionality continues to serve as a resource for those who warn against equating brains with computers or minds with programs.

Public Philosopher and Scourge of Postmodernism

Searle was not only an academic philosopher but also a public intellectual. He became known for his fierce criticisms of postmodern relativism. He considered the denial of truth and rationality an abdication of philosophy’s central task. His exchanges with Derrida and his critiques of Foucault were not polite sparring but fundamental disagreements about the nature of reason.

This same plain-spokenness made him accessible to broader audiences. While he did not eschew technical work, he insisted that philosophy could and should be written clearly enough to be understood by any thoughtful reader. In an era when AI hype and postmodern obfuscation both dominate cultural conversation, Searle’s voice was a bracing reminder that philosophy matters.

A Personal Connection

At The Nature of Nature conference, Searle delivered his hallmark argument: consciousness is a biological reality, neither illusory nor reducible. His paper in the published proceedings remains a model of clarity. He highlighted the essential features of consciousness — qualitativeness, subjectivity, unity — and called for a science of mind that acknowledges these realities. While his biological naturalism remains problematic, his recognition of the reality of minds was and is essential.

For me personally, his presence at the conference — along with a variety of other lights in the intellectual firmament, including two Nobel laureates — was a privilege. He embodied the determination to keep philosophy tied to what is obvious yet profound: that minds exist, that they matter, and that any philosophy worthy of attention must take them seriously.

Legacy and Farewell

Searle leaves behind a multifaceted legacy. In language, he clarified how we perform actions by speaking. In social ontology, he showed how institutions arise from shared rules and intentions. In the philosophy of mind, he reframed the debate over consciousness, insisting that it is as real as digestion and as resistant to reduction as any first-person experience. His Chinese Room thought experiment continues to shape debates over AI.

At Science and Culture we have frequently revisited his arguments to critique the excesses of AI hype and the blind spots of materialist reduction. This continued engagement shows how fertile his ideas remain.

With Searle’s passing, we have lost a philosopher unafraid of plain truths and public clarity. His voice, impatient with nonsense and insistent on what is real, will be missed. Yet his arguments endure, and they continue to challenge both philosophers and technologists to keep human subjectivity at the center of our understanding of mind.

The philosophical world is poorer without him, but it is richer for the clarity he left behind. Rest in peace, John.