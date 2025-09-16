In the faith context, the popular picture in America of what Europe is like — the land that God forgot — may need to be revised. Here is a very interesting-sounding book that gives the impression of being Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis — if it had been written by and, initially, for Europeans. It is God, the Science, the Evidence. A phenomenon, the book has sold 400,000 copies in France, Spain, and elsewhere, and will be published in English and available in the United States on October 14. Our physicist colleague Brian Miller has a review of it coming up.

There are two major events on the theme that the authors, Michel-Yves Bolloré and Olivier Bonnassies, wish to invite you to, at Princeton University on Saturday, September 20, and at UC Berkeley on September 26. Guest speakers include scientists in physics and astrophysics and other fields, including a Nobel laureate! The moderator is Robert Kaita of Princeton’s Plasma Physics Laboratory. A flyer for the Princeton event is here. And for the Berkeley event is here.

From the publisher’s description:

After four years of research in partnership with over twenty scientists and other experts, this book explores one of the most significant questions we face: the existence or non-existence of a creator — God.



For more than four centuries, the scientific discoveries of Copernicus, Galileo, Darwin, and Freud created the impression that we could explain the workings of the universe without the idea of a creator. By the beginning of the 20th century, materialism had become the dominant theory of the time. And yet, with unexpected and astonishing force, the pendulum of science has swung back in the other direction, owing to a rapid succession of discoveries: the theory of relativity; quantum mechanics; the Big Bang; the theories of expansion, heat death, and fine-tuning of the universe. This newly acquired knowledge has upended the certainties of the 20th century’s collective consciousness. Once the only acceptable theory, materialism is increasingly considered an irrational belief.



The authors of this highly readable book retrace the fascinating history of these scientific breakthroughs and offer a rigorous overview of the new proof of the existence of God. God, the Science, the Evidence is an invitation to reflect and debate the place of God in science.

And there’s more, of which they’ve shared with us the following highlights:

On September 23, we invite you to a book launch presentation in New York, at St. Joseph’s Church , Greenwich Village (7-8 pm + cocktail hour — invitation here).

to , Greenwich Village (7-8 pm + cocktail hour — invitation here). On September 26, we will organize another symposium at UC Berkeley , and we are planning further conferences in Oxford, Cambridge, and Rome.

, and we are planning further conferences in Oxford, Cambridge, and Rome. The official launch of the book will take place on October 14 , marked by a street celebration in New York.

, marked by a street celebration in New York. On October 16, we will hold a virtual event to present the book (5-6 pm Eastern — more information to come).

to present the book (5-6 pm Eastern — more information to come). Before the end of the year, we will release four documentaries on “God and Science,” featuring ten Nobel Prize winners and fifteen top scientists.

Well, that is something. You certainly can’t fault them for a lack of ambition! Watch the trailer for the book here:

Editor’s note: This article is sponsored by Palomar Editions, publisher of God, the Science, the Evidence. However, Discovery Institute staff were responsible for the editorial content of this posting.