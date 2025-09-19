Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

If You Want Creative Storytelling, Look No Further than Evolutionary Psychology

Andrew McDiarmid
September 19, 2025
Do evolutionary models adequately account for the reality of human altruism, moral conviction, and cooperation? Does intelligent design offer a better explanation? On a new episode of ID the Future, I begin discussing these questions and more with geologist and attorney Casey Luskin. My recent article exploring scientific worldview in the Marvel universe generated some lively back-and-forth in the comments section, particularly about whether evolutionary processes could account for humans looking out for other humans. Luskin tackles the question head-on, putting it in the larger context of evolutionary psychology’s penchant for explaining every possible human behavior through the lens of a Darwinian past.

If you want creative storytelling, look no further than evolutionary psychology, a sub-discipline of psychology that attempts to reduce complex human behaviors — including morality, religion, and love — to Darwinian adaptive strategies shaped by natural selection to increase reproductive fitness. “It’s a very deceptively simple game to play,” says Luskin. “All you have to do in evolutionary psychology is just come up with some speculative explanation for how some behavior provided an evolutionary advantage in some given situation in the past.” But if evolutionary psychology attempts to explain every behavior, including each behavior’s opposite, can it really explain anything? Does it have any predictive power at all? Luskin answers those questions before discussing two more critiques of evolutionary theory, including the assumptions it makes and the logical fallacies it commits. 

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 in a separate episode!

Watch this interview and many more on our new YouTube channel! Subscribe now.

