An Intelligent Design Addendum to AI Horror in Connecticut

David Klinghoffer
September 3, 2025
About the horrific story of ChatGPT running murderously amuck in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, a reader offered this:

I started using Copilot [another AI, from Microsoft] to do some calculations and to get some information about the extracellular matrix and how it worked. 

The first time I used it, I couldn’t help but ask it how Darwinism could explain all of this. It initially gave me the usual mumbo jumbo. But when I pushed back, it quickly switched gears and spit out the standard ID stuff, even mentioning Stephen Meyer.

Since then, it’s been my obsequious ID buddy, always complimenting me on my insightful questions and wondering if I want to look further into how what it’s unearthed for me confirms ID. Give me a break!

Your break is officially granted. Trying to have “conversations” with AI about intelligent design may be an even bigger folly than to trying to learn about ID from Wikipedia. Once it determines your preferred viewpoint, it will tell you what the algorithm “thinks” that you want to hear.

For better or worse, there remains no substitute for learning things the old-fashioned way, consulting a variety of conflicting sources and using your own critical faculties.

