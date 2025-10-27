Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

wikipedia button
White conceptual keyboard - Wikipedia (key with logotype)
Image Credit: ArtemSam - Adobe Stock
Latest

Cry Us a River: AI Chatbots May Be Killing Wikipedia

Science and Culture
October 27, 2025
Computational Sciences, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Computational Sciences
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

It’s not clear how this will impact a commonly heard criticism of Wikipedia — bias, very much including the subject of intelligent design. However, at Gizmodo, Bruce Gil reports that “AI Is Killing Wikipedia’s Human Traffic”:

In a blog post published today, Marshall Miller, the foundation’s senior director of product, said Wikipedia’s human visits are down about 8% over the past few months compared to the same period in 2024…

“We believe that these declines reflect the impact of generative AI and social media on how people seek information, especially with search engines providing answers directly to searchers, often based on Wikipedia content,” Miller wrote. … Unfortunately, these shifts could lead to negative ripple effects for Wikipedia. With fewer visits, Wikipedia’s volunteer base, the community that writes and edits its content, could shrink, Miller warned. And with less traffic, individual donations that keep the nonprofit running could also decline.

Of course, chatbots can be tweaked to spout biased information too.

Larry Sanger, a co-founder of the online encyclopedia — the 13th most visited site on the internet, according to Gizmodo —
has been leading efforts to address and counter the bias.

A Lack of Transparency

According to Greg Piper at Just the News, one issue he faces is lack of transparency about heavy political involvement:

The crown jewel of the Wikimedia Foundation is losing its sheen in the face of Sanger’s “nine theses,” promoted by nascent Wikipedia competitors including X owner Elon Musk, and the stories of dissenting editors and article subjects who claim Wikipedia’s elite suppressed their work and locked or scrubbed articles to prevent challenges to its orthodoxy.

The House Oversight Committee recently opened a probe of alleged coordination by Wikipedia editors to skew U.S. public opinion on sensitive topics by manipulating articles.

This spring, then-interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Ed Martin accused its parent of violating nonprofit obligations by peddling disinformation aimed at Americans, a month after the conservative Media Research Center documented it trashing President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and censoring their Wikipedia pages. 

“Wikipedia cofounder seeks to unmask its deep state, strip legal immunity if it resists reform,October 1, 2025

Here are Sanger’s Nine Theses about what’s wrong with Wikipedia and how to fix it.

It may be useful to remember all this if we are tempted to just take Wikipedia at face value.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.

© Discovery Institute