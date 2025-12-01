Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

MatsuokaKansui1830-1887-GiraffeMinneapolisInstitute
Image source; Minneapolis Institute of Art, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
New Paper: Giraffe Fossil Record Defies New-Darwinism

Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
December 1, 2025
Evolution, Zoology
2
In a new paper, I share several new points as well as applications of basic observations from my earlier work. From, “The Giraffe Fossil Record: Why a True Evolutionary Story Is Not Available”:

Abstract

After recalling the four basic assumptions of the prevailing evolutionary theory (neo-Darwinism: gradualism, mutations, natural selection, convergence), including some comments on them, the fossil record of the family Giraffidae is addressed in detail, first according to Paleobiology Database (PBDB 2025) and subsequently as stated in two Wikipedia articles (English and German1 of 2025). The latter proved to be in some respects more detailed and up to date than even that of the PBDB. Thereafter, the geological formations and the age determinations so far stipulated for each genus were listed as attested by different scientific sources in line with the geologic time scale.

Results have been obtained in definite contrast to the expectations of the neo-Darwinian theory. For all the paleontological and many further details, please see the discussion (altogether 21 pages) here.

Notes

  1. “Dieser Artikel wurde am 7. November 2021 in dieser Version in die Liste der exzellenten Artikel aufgenommen.” This article was added to the list of excellent articles in this (its former) version on November 7, 2021. In the interim (up to 2025), it has been updated and expanded several times.

