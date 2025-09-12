Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

cover5ed2jpg
Image source: Granville Sewell.
Latest

A New Second Edition of Mathematician Granville Sewell’s Book Is Out Now

David Klinghoffer
September 12, 2025
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
2
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Our mathematician colleague Granville Sewell wrote perhaps the most moving essay we’ve ever published at Science and Culture. It appeared here as “The Biggest Theological Objection to Design,” but was published originally in his book Christianity for Doubters, under the title “Is God Really Good?” I wanted to let you know the book is out again now in a new and updated second edition.

From the publisher:

In Christianity for Doubters, mathematician Granville Sewell looks at a series of issues that cause Christians to doubt. In the first two chapters he shows, even more convincingly in this updated second edition, that modern science is not close to explaining how the unintelligent laws of Nature alone could have produced intelligent humans and is in fact uncovering abundant evidence for design in the origin and development of life on Earth, and even in the laws of Nature themselves. But while there is no shortage of evidence that God exists, why is it sometimes so hard to see evidence that he cares about people, and why does he remain backstage, hidden from view, working behind the scenes while people act out their parts in the human drama? Although these theological problems are more difficult, the author shows that some of the most important insights into both the scientific and theological questions can be made by applying a little common sense, without relying on ideas that can only be understood by the “experts.”

See here for endorsements for the second edition, including from Jonathan Witt, Robert J. Marks, and Denyse O’Leary. Highly recommended! Find it here on Amazon.

© Discovery Institute