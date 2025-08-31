Postcard from Warsaw: Debating Teleology in Science

I was in Warsaw, Poland, for a conference on intelligent design, “Faith and Science in the Age of Secularization.” Capping off the conference, I had a debate/conversation with a local philosopher of science (former chemist), Professor Wojchiech Sady. I spoke in English, he in Polish. An English version of the debate, with Professor Sady’s words translated into English, is now available on YouTube:

Display "Is There a Place for Teleological Explanations in Science? | Debate | W. Dembski and W. Sady" from YouTube Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

The title of the debate was: “Is There a Place for Teleological Explanations in Science?” Some readers may find it of interest. Our ID friend in Poland, Grzegorz Malec, introduced us.