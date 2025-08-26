Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

6editionsofTheOriginofSpeciesbyCDarwinWellcome
Photo source: Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

From Fantastic Four to First Causes: Why Science Has Eclipsed Darwin

Andrew McDiarmid
August 26, 2025
Culture, Evolution, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Culture
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

If you noticed a copy of Charles Darwin’s famous 19th-century volume On the Origin of Species in someone’s house, what would you think? Perhaps they’re committed materialists. Perhaps they simply admire Darwin’s work as a naturalist. Or perhaps they keep it around as a cautionary tale about the dangers of scientific hubris. Either way, you’d want to consider whether their experiences of the world around them matched their scientific worldview. Today on ID the Future, I explore the tenets of scientific materialism to see if they match our observations of the world around us. 

I kick things off by reading my recent article about a remarkable family in the Marvel comic universe — the Fantastic Four. A brief cameo for Darwin’s famous book Origin of Species in a post-credits scene of the movie Fantastic Four: First Steps left me wondering: would the experiences of the Fantastic Four better align with Darwinian materialism or intelligent design? I answer this question by providing examples of the Four’s heroism and pointing out the telltale signs that they’re actually living in a universe teeming with intelligent design.

And What About Our World?

Scientific materialism continues to have a strong hold on our culture today, as does the atheism that it fuels. Over the last century and a half, a completely materialistic view of life and the universe has been built up around Darwin’s evolutionary proposal. But in the last century, three crucial scientific discoveries have undermined the claims of scientific materialism and strengthened the argument for intelligent design. Here, I play for you a clip from philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer as he unpacks just one of those scientific discoveries showing that the 19th century science that produced today’s scientific atheism has been eclipsed. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

© Discovery Institute