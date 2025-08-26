Woodpecker Is a Stunning Example of Irreducible Complexity

The common woodpecker is far from common in its intelligent design. In a talk from the 2025 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, biologist Ray Bohlin packs a discussion of nine anatomical design features of this remarkable bird into just 15 minutes, starting with the beak, the skull, the tongue, the feet, the tail, and more.

The pecking behavior you’ve heard on walks through the woods or perhaps on the side of your home would not be possible (the bird would be hopelessly, probably fatally injured) were it not for the presence of all nine. It would be unable to find food or communicate across distances with other woodpeckers. A partially functional woodpecker evolving to be a functional woodpecker would be evolutionary dead-end.

Evolutionists seem to almost acknowledge this. As one, cited by Dr. Bohlin, puts it, “The woodpecker stands as a living embodiment of nature’s engineering brilliance.” Yet they refuse to draw obvious conclusion about this stunning example of irreducible complexity. Watch: