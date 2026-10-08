Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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A Vital European Hub for Theistic Views on Science

Andrew McDiarmid
October 7, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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What is the state of the debate over evolution and intelligent design in the UK? And how will Discovery Institute’s new Cambridge initiative impact the debate going forward? On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome my fellow Scotsman Dr. Alistair McKitterick, a Consulting Fellow at the Whewell Center in Cambridge and a Program Director at the London School of Theology. We discuss how Alistair got interested in intelligent design, his work at the Whewell Center, named for William Whewell, and the state of the debate over evolution and intelligent design in the United Kingdom.

Dr. McKitterick explains how intelligent design and natural theology provide a robust framework that challenges modern scientific materialism. It’s a fruitful worldview that was crucial to the development of modern science in the West. Says McKitterick: “It’s not surprising that the great scientific establishment centers of science come out of that Western Judeo-Christian worldview which says it’s worth studying nature because the God who created it is reasonable, rational, knowable.” Through its nurturing of young scientists and its promotion of the arguments for intelligent design, the Whewell Center hopes to reinvigorate the purposeful study of nature that the natural theology tradition can bring to the sciences. 

McKitrick highlights how the Whewell Center will serve as a vital European hub for theistic perspectives on science. He also analyzes the shifting cultural landscape in the United Kingdom, noting that prominent atheists are losing confidence, while figures like Richard Dawkins grapple with the foundational Christian roots of Western civilization. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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