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When Nancy Pearcey Walked Away from Christianity

Andrew McDiarmid
May 31, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re sharing a conversation with author, speaker, and professor Nancy Pearcey that originally aired on the eX-skeptic Podcast. Before Pearcey became one of the leading Christian voices engaging questions about worldview, intelligent design, evolution, and scientific materialism, she walked away from Christianity altogether. In this candid interview, Pearcey reflects on her journey through atheism, relativism, and Eastern spirituality before ultimately rediscovering Christianity as a worldview capable of explaining both reality and human dignity.

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Over the years, Pearcey has contributed significantly to discussions surrounding Darwinism, scientism, and intelligent design through influential books like Total TruthLove Thy Body, and The Toxic War on Masculinity. Her work challenges reductionistic views of human beings and explores how scientific materialism shapes the way we think about truth, morality, marriage, family, and society itself. 

Download the podcast or listen to it here. We’re grateful to host Jana Harmon and the producers of the Ex-Skeptic Podcast for permission to share this exchange on ID the Future. Find more episodes of Ex-Skeptic at exskeptic.org.

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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