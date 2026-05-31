When Nancy Pearcey Walked Away from Christianity

On a new episode of ID the Future, we’re sharing a conversation with author, speaker, and professor Nancy Pearcey that originally aired on the eX-skeptic Podcast. Before Pearcey became one of the leading Christian voices engaging questions about worldview, intelligent design, evolution, and scientific materialism, she walked away from Christianity altogether. In this candid interview, Pearcey reflects on her journey through atheism, relativism, and Eastern spirituality before ultimately rediscovering Christianity as a worldview capable of explaining both reality and human dignity.

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Over the years, Pearcey has contributed significantly to discussions surrounding Darwinism, scientism, and intelligent design through influential books like Total Truth, Love Thy Body, and The Toxic War on Masculinity. Her work challenges reductionistic views of human beings and explores how scientific materialism shapes the way we think about truth, morality, marriage, family, and society itself.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. We’re grateful to host Jana Harmon and the producers of the Ex-Skeptic Podcast for permission to share this exchange on ID the Future. Find more episodes of Ex-Skeptic at exskeptic.org.

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