Latest

Introducing Ultimate Engineering: A Conversation with Stuart Burgess

Andrew McDiarmid
February 11, 2026
Evolutionary theory predicts a living world crowded with substandard designs. But as a new episode of ID the Future reveals, the latest science has discovered just the opposite — designs so advanced they are at the limit of the possible, precisely as proponents of the theory of intelligent design have anticipated. I welcome to the show award-winning British engineer and designer Stuart Burgess to begin a two-part conversation with me about the extraordinary engineering feats of the human body: ingenious systems and devices that demonstrate what Burgess calls, in the title of his brand new book, Ultimate Engineering.

The Limit of the Possible

Burgess, a renowned professor of engineering at the University of Bristol, argues in his book that the human body displays design so advanced it reaches the limit of what is physically possible. He contends that while evolutionary theory predicts a world of mediocre just-enough design due to the constraints of blind, incremental change, the superiority of biological systems over human engineering points toward an intelligent cause. Burgess specifically challenges bad design arguments from evolutionists, asserting that these claims often stem from a prior commitment to naturalism rather than current scientific evidence.

This half of the conversation highlights several examples of optimal engineering in the human body, including marvels like the human eye, which researchers have found to be near perfect, and the multifunctional throat, which requires the split-second coordination of roughly 20 muscles. Burgess explains that understanding engineering trade-offs is crucial, and I make the point that a process that is blind and brainless does not possess the intelligence necessary to make trade-offs. Burgess maintains that an intelligent design perspective fosters scientific productivity by encouraging researchers to seek the functional purpose behind biological complexity rather than dismissing it as a byproduct of mindless evolution.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of the conversation. Look for Part 2 in a separate episode!

