Screenshot-2026-01-29-at-61738PM-2
Image credit: Theos Theory/YouTube (screenshot).
Origin of Life: When Favorite Narratives Unravel

David Klinghoffer
January 29, 2026
It’s tough when fondly held narratives unravel, whether gradually or all of a sudden. Just ask the origin-of-life (OOL) research community. As the excellent YouTube channel Theos Theory reminds us, stories of the origin of life rely more on audience credulity than on evidence. To show how that works, Theos takes one favorite tale from the OOL mythology, “The First Self-Replicator,” and recounts it as the researchers would have it told, but then turns around and tells the same story when it’s been put through the reality filter, all in under five minutes. Enjoy:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Science and Culture Today
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He is the author of seven books including Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome and The Lord Will Gather Me In: My Journey to Jewish Orthodoxy. A former senior editor at National Review, he has contributed to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He received an A.B. magna cum laude from Brown University in 1987. Born in Santa Monica, CA, he lives on Mercer Island, WA.
