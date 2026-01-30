Origin of Life: When Favorite Narratives Unravel

It’s tough when fondly held narratives unravel, whether gradually or all of a sudden. Just ask the origin-of-life (OOL) research community. As the excellent YouTube channel Theos Theory reminds us, stories of the origin of life rely more on audience credulity than on evidence. To show how that works, Theos takes one favorite tale from the OOL mythology, “The First Self-Replicator,” and recounts it as the researchers would have it told, but then turns around and tells the same story when it’s been put through the reality filter, all in under five minutes. Enjoy:

