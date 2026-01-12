Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Screenshot-2026-01-12-at-115425AM-2
Image source: Discovery Institute.
Latest

New Video: “How Your Smartphone Points to God”

David Klinghoffer
January 12, 2026
Evolution, Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
2
“Only someone with a mind can create a new app for your cell phone,” observes the new episode of The God Proofs, a frankly adorable series for young and old alike, this one clocking in it at not even three minutes:

And only a mind can create a new app for life or create a different kind of animal. We know that every app, every website, every program was created by a mind. Yet, when we encounter the most advanced code we’ve ever seen, a code so advanced and so complex we’re just beginning to understand it — the code of DNA, a code that builds technology far more advanced than any human technology — we claim it arose by chance.

What are the odds of that? 

It’s interesting to scan the comments that are now appearing under the video on YouTube. One from @MightyElemental says, “I am a Christian, but I believe that God used evolution as part of his toolkit to bring about life as we know it.” 

You hear things like that a lot. But if evolution is defined as an unguided process, without purpose, foresight, or intelligence — and that’s the normal way that the term is employed — then inserting “God used” it into the sentence doesn’t affect the argument of this little video at all. An unintelligent process doesn’t create intelligent code, whether God is somehow “using” it or not.

The God Proofs is based on the graphic novel of the same name, by Douglas Ell. Enjoy:

© Discovery Institute