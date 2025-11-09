Robert Marks Remembers ID and Tech Pioneer Walter Bradley

In 1984, three scientists dared to probe the mystery of life’s origin by putting the prevailing theories of prebiotic and chemical evolution to the test. One of those men was engineer Walter Bradley. Now, Dr. Robert J. Marks joins me to share some of his personal anecdotes and professional insights about Dr. Bradley, a scientist, humanitarian, and trailblazer in the world of intelligent design who passed away this summer at the age of 81. A Distinguished Fellow of the Discovery Institute, Bradley taught mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University, Baylor University, and the Colorado School of Mines. His book, co-authored with chemist Charles Thaxton and geochemist Roger Olsen, deeply influenced prominent figures in the intelligent design research community like Stephen Meyer, Douglas Axe, and Jay Richards and helped to catalyze a new generation of inquiry into life’s beginnings. The Mystery of Life’s Origin was re-released in 2020 as a new, expanded second edition.

Pioneering Work

As Marks explains, one way Bradley greatly impacted the lives of others was through pioneering work in the field of appropriate technology. Bradley was driven to apply his engineering skills to address the needs of Third World countries, realizing they often required technology appropriate for their context, rather than sophisticated materials or weapons. Bradley’s work focused on helping local citizens take the lead at the local level. One notable area of his effort involved coconuts in hot climates. Recognizing that discarded shells accumulated water and bred mosquitoes, Bradley sought ways to use the entire coconut. This led him to found a company that produced car mats made of coconut fiber. He also coordinated research into methods for making fuel out of coconut pulp. Additionally, Bradley helped nationals establish Dignity Coconuts in the Philippines, an organization that harvested and sold coconut oil, effectively lifting many locals out of poverty.

Marks also discusses how Bradley successfully integrated his faith in God with his work. “He didn’t bible thump, he didn’t proselytize, but he was never hesitant about sharing his faith,” says Marks. “Walter was gentle and respectful, but he had a boldness and he had a courage that served him well.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.

