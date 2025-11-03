A Fake Headline, and a Real One, About DNA

My Google News feed thought I would be interested in an article on Yahoo News titled “Human DNA detected in 2 billion year old meteorite.” So I checked out the story and it’s fake news. No DNA, much less human DNA, was detected in a meteorite. Instead, we found very simple compounds which everyone already knew are common in meteorites. Here’s what you read in the story after you scroll pass the fake headline:

NASA’s and Japan’s missions both returned pieces of ancient asteroids to Earth. Inside the asteroids researchers have found carbon, ammonia, salts, and even amino acids, which are the molecules that make up proteins. In January 2025, scientists said OSIRIS-REx’s samples contained 14 of the 20 amino acids used by life on Earth, plus chemical precursors of DNA and RNA.

Great, but No Surprises There

And while it may sound impressive about the 14 of the 20 amino acids used by life, you can almost rest assured that they are a racemic mixture of both right and left handed amino acids and, as Jim Tour recently showed, they won’t be linking up into long polymer chains.

But if you read the article, there is an interesting admission:

“Bennu is basically a pantry full of ingredients,” said Dr. Jason Dworkin, NASA’s lead scientist on the OSIRIS-REx mission. “But it wasn’t quite the right conditions to make a cake. On Earth, we have cake, and we don’t know why.”

Did you get that? “Cake,” I believe, is supposed to mean life. So obviously on earth we have cake. And this lead NASA scientist is admitting we don’t know why there is life on earth. So the article might be bluffing about the discovery of human DNA in a meteorite, but at least it goes on to admit we don’t understand how life arose on earth. Very interesting!

The “Geometric Code”

Meanwhile, I also got an email from a science professor in our network about another news headline titled “Scientists uncover hidden ‘geometric code’ that helps DNA compute and remember.” This seems to be a real story because it’s based upon a study done by scientists at Northwestern University published in the journal Advanced Science, titled “Geometrically Encoded Positioning of Introns, Intergenic Segments, and Exons in the Human Genome.”

According to the news story, biologists have discovered a “second language” in our DNA that isn’t based upon the precise sequence of bases but rather upon the structural shape of the DNA molecule — as the story puts it “a second language built on geometry rather than chemistry.” Here’s how the finding is described:

Led by biomedical engineer Vadim Backman, the study reveals that DNA’s 3D physical structure holds a “geometric code” — a system that allows cells to compute, remember and adapt.

Essentially, the idea is that the three-dimensional shape of the chromosomes is vital to modulate and control many genomic processes such as gene transcription. Parts of genes which may be distant in one dimension on a chromosome can be brought close together due to the three-dimensional “packing” of chromosomes in the nucleus, creating “functional packing layers of domains” also called “packing domains” (PDs). From the technical paper:

[I]ntrons and intergenic segments are coupled to adjacent exons to generate coherent packing domain volumes … We wish to propose a radical hypothesis — described within this work — that nanoscale packing geometry is encoded in the positioning of exons, introns, and intergenic segments as projections of the functional layers of PDs [packing domains] …

This idea that the three-dimensional shapes of chromosomes are important for controlling genome function is receiving more and more attention in the literature. Earlier this year I discussed (see here and here) how much of the newly discovered DNA that is different between humans and chimps has been found to be “non-B” DNA — often repetitive DNA — where the number of copies of repeats control the 3D structural shape of chromosomes, and the 3D shape of chromosomes helps regulate genome function. This means that even repetitive DNA is functionally important in shaping chromosome structure, which is very important for creating these “domains” of genome regulation.

If You’re Catching the Drift…

All of this has direct and negative implications for the idea of “junk DNA” because it suggests that huge amounts of our DNA may be functionally important for controlling chromosomal architecture.

In fact, the implications of this model for junk DNA were made explicit in a 2019 paper in BioEssays that I reported on which found that the GC content of chromosomes helps define topologically associating domains (TADs). These TADs bring parts of chromosomes spatially near one another in the nucleus in order to regulate things like gene transcription. The paper calls GC-content based code a “genomic code,” and finds it has important implications against the idea of junk DNA:

[T]he genomic code, which is responsible for the pervasive encoding and molding of primary chromatin domains (LADs and primary TADs, namely the “gene spaces”/“spatial compartments”) resolves the longstanding problems of “non-coding DNA,” “junk DNA,” and “selfish DNA” leading to a new vision of the genome as shaped by DNA sequences.

Now, this new paper in Advance Sciences adds to the body of evidence showing that the 3D shape of chromosomes is vital to creating chromosomal “domains” that interact to produce things like gene transcripts. The fact that they are calling it a “geometric code,” which is “a second language built on geometry rather than chemistry,” shows just how important the three-dimensional architecture of chromosomes is in regulating genome function.