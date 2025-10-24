Does God exist…or not? It’s a simple, compelling question. What can science tell us that would help us get an answer? For the last 150 years, many have assumed science has ejected God from the picture, a quaint relic of a less enlightened past. But what if that view has become a relic itself? Scientific discoveries of the last hundred years suggest there is bountiful evidence of intelligent design in nature, from the simplest living cells to distant galaxies.

On a new episode of ID the Future, I begin a conversation with computer engineer and businessman Michel-Yves Bolloré, who is co-author with Olivier Bonnassies of the book God, the Science, the Evidence. Published in French in 2021, the book has been a top bestseller in France, Spain, and Italy and has sold over four hundred thousand copies. It is now making its debut in English. God, the Science, the Evidence presents a wide-ranging case for the existence of God by drawing on discoveries across physics, cosmology, biology, human consciousness, and more.

Some think it was Charles Darwin who ushered in a new way of thinking about the world. But by the time he published his famous theory of evolution by natural selection in 1859, a worldview of scientific materialism had already been brewing for over two centuries. In Part 1, Michel explains how this materialistic worldview developed and how it gave the illusion of challenging the foundations of belief in God. Michel also discusses the difference between evidence and proof, and discusses how his book builds a strong case for theistic belief by presenting numerous, converging, and independent lines of evidence.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

