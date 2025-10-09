Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

male-lawyer-working-with-clients-in-office-closeup-stockpack-330977551-stockpack-adobestock
Male lawyer working with clients in office, closeup
Image Credit: New Africa - Adobe Stock
An Attorney Weighs the Evidence for ID

Andrew McDiarmid
October 9, 2025
Intelligent Design, Legal Science (jurisprudence)
2
Attorneys are skilled in evaluating evidence for claims and making complex ideas easier to understand, two skills that come in handy when assessing scientific theories as well. Today, Dr. Casey Luskin begins a conversation with attorney and former Colorado House of Representatives member Barry Arrington to discuss the evidence for intelligent design and his new book Unforgetting God.

In Part 1, Arrington begins by explaining how he got involved in the intelligent design debate, paying homage to a fellow attorney, Phillip E. Johnson, for his inspiring contributions in the early years of the modern ID movement. Arrington then lays out several key arguments for intelligent design that he includes in his book, from the Big Bang to quantum mechanics and the evidence for fine-tuning. He also sheds light on the principle of Ockham’s razor, the classic standard of reasoning that holds that entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity. Arrington and Luskin round out their discussion by talking about some of the cultural implications of Darwinism and intelligent design.

We can learn a lot about the debate from an attorney, especially a very successful one who has also given a lot of serious thought to the evidence for design in life and the universe.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

