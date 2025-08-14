Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

PabloPicassosGuernica
Image credit: Pedro Belleza, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Intelligent Design and the Problem of Evil

Andrew McDiarmid
August 14, 2025
Bioethics, Evolution, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Bioethics
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

The presence of evil and suffering calls for justification. But which scientific view of life is better placed to help us address these issues? On a new episode of ID the Future, I speak with Tova Forman about her recent article tackling the profound question of suffering and the problem of evil. Tova argues that intelligent design proponents are better equipped to answer this challenge than those who adhere to neo-Darwinism or a materialistic view of life.

Forman begins by highlighting the limitations of Darwinism and materialism. First, they struggle to account for morality, as a purely material view reduces everything to atoms and chemicals, making it difficult to discern good from bad. Second, Darwinian theory has a dehumanizing view of human life and history, evident in practices like social Darwinism and eugenics, which assign value to a person based on physical markers rather than inherent dignity. Third, Darwinism portrays life as a violent struggle for existence and does not readily explain concepts like mercy, selflessness, or bonding over shared trials. Forman memorably describes the Darwinian mechanism as “blind breakage of brilliant biological coding,”suggesting a loss of information and function rather than progress or guidance. 

A More Coherent Framework

Instead, Forman argues that intelligent design offers a more coherent framework. She points out that design is design, and that even perceived “bad design” often reveals optimally designed engineering tradeoffs. Examples discussed include the human breathing and eating system as well as Earth’s climate variations, which are essential for oceanic circulation despite challenges they present. Forman and I recall a point philosopher of science Stephen Meyer makes in his latest book Return of the God Hypothesis. Meyer provides a framework for those who want to affirm a designing intelligence responsible for life such as the one the Judeo-Christian Scriptures affirm. Meyer suggests that, from such a perspective, suffering and natural evil can be seen as expected evidence of the decay and degradation of an original design. If there’s a design, then it’s “breaking” or “devolving,” which implies an original intended state and potentially more to the story.

The interview also touches on the young adult novel co-authored by astronomer Guillermo Gonzalez and scholar Jonathan Witt, The Farm at the Center of the Universe. The main character grapples with his father’s death from cancer, directly addressing the question of why a well-designed world would include such suffering. Ultimately, Forman contends that while the problem of evil is not a scientific issue, the intelligent design framework provides a more compelling and persuasive way to address the existence of suffering compared to Darwinism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

© Discovery Institute