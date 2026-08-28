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Latest

Geoffrey Simmons: Man’s Beginning — And His End?

Andrew McDiarmid
August 28, 2026
Bioethics, Intelligent Design, Technology
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Bioethics
Intelligent Design
Technology
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Have you ever read a book in which both the origin and end of man hang in the balance? That’s a rare combination that comes together in a new disaster thriller novel now available from Discovery Institute Press. On a new episode of ID the Future, DI Press executive editor and CSC senior fellow Jonathan Witt takes a turn at the hosting mic as he welcomes medical doctor, disaster preparedness expert, and novelist Geoffrey Simmons to discuss his latest book, Oppenheimer’s Demon.

Simmons discusses his extensive real-world expertise as a FEMA regional advisory council member, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trainer, and disaster medicine board member. He explains how he harnesses this unique expertise to build a realistic foundation for the novel. Simmons and Witt also unpack the novel’s plot and characters. Set primarily in Chicago, the thriller follows a district attorney racing against a countdown to stop a nuclear terrorist from wreaking havoc on a major American city. The title is a reference to the historic “demon core” from the Manhattan Project . 

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One of the novel’s key characters is a brilliant neurosurgeon who faces intense professional backlash from her Darwinist dean because of her support for intelligent design arguments. Simmons explains that this conflict was inspired by the real-world academic freedom challenges and career threats experienced by proponents of intelligent design.

This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Put Oppenheimer’s Demon on your reading list! Get your copy today.
  • Geoff Simmons reads from his new novel Oppenheimer’s Demon in this recent episode.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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