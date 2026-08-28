Geoffrey Simmons: Man’s Beginning — And His End?

Have you ever read a book in which both the origin and end of man hang in the balance? That’s a rare combination that comes together in a new disaster thriller novel now available from Discovery Institute Press. On a new episode of ID the Future, DI Press executive editor and CSC senior fellow Jonathan Witt takes a turn at the hosting mic as he welcomes medical doctor, disaster preparedness expert, and novelist Geoffrey Simmons to discuss his latest book, Oppenheimer’s Demon.

Simmons discusses his extensive real-world expertise as a FEMA regional advisory council member, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trainer, and disaster medicine board member. He explains how he harnesses this unique expertise to build a realistic foundation for the novel. Simmons and Witt also unpack the novel’s plot and characters. Set primarily in Chicago, the thriller follows a district attorney racing against a countdown to stop a nuclear terrorist from wreaking havoc on a major American city. The title is a reference to the historic “demon core” from the Manhattan Project .

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One of the novel’s key characters is a brilliant neurosurgeon who faces intense professional backlash from her Darwinist dean because of her support for intelligent design arguments. Simmons explains that this conflict was inspired by the real-world academic freedom challenges and career threats experienced by proponents of intelligent design.

This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

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